Melissa Gorga, 41, Rocks Glittery Multi-Colored Dress While Joking About How ‘Unapproachable’ She Is

Melissa Gorga showed off her stylish, sexy and funny side all in a hilarious new Instagram video!

Melissa Gorga, 41, like many other celebrities, is getting into all the TIkTok fun and we are here for it! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star brought on the laughs on Friday, August 21, when she posted a video about her being “unapproachable” that ended with a big curse word! Oh my! Regardless she looked absolutely stunning in a low cut glittery multi-colored dress that she accessorized with a pair of dazzling earrings and a beautiful necklace. She also rocked a side ponytail for the footage that left her millions of fans in stitches.

Melissa, who first skyrocketed to fame on the third season of the hit Bravo series way back in 2011, has been keeping fans entertained all throughout quarantine with her colorful and fun ensembles that range from cute to sexy to everything in between! She’s been following the Daisy Dukes trend that’s been popular all summer long by posting a variety of photos of her in the denim dazzler and looking fabulous while doing so.

The mother-of-three also gave her followers something to be super excited about when she paired her Daisy Dukes with a pink top while dancing in the sultriest of manners on Saturday, August 15. Melissa credited the iconic film Dirty Dancing as the caption where she wrote, “Nobody puts baby in the corner.”

Its been back to back celebrations for Melissa and her hunky husband Joe Gorga, 41, this past week. They should’ve just gotten one big cake as the following milestones happened: their daughter Antonia‘s 15th birthday, Joe’s 41st birthday and the married couple’s 16th wedding anniversary!

“To think in only 2 years you’ll be Driving!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY my Girl! @antoniagorgaa This is 15! I love you,” Melissa captioned a sweet post of Antonia looking all grown up. She also shared a collage that included many memories between the reality superstar mother/daughter duo.