Melissa Gorga, 41, Rocks Good American Daisy Dukes & 3 More Of Her Best Looks In Shorts

Melissa Gorga took to Instagram to share two stunning photos of herself posing in white denim shorts from Khloe Kardashian’s clothing brand and praised the way the piece of clothing ‘fit like second skin.’

Melissa Gorga, 41, proved she knows how to wear a pair of Daisy Dukes when she posed for two new Instagram photos that showed her looking gorgeous in a pair of Good American white cut-off denim shorts with a tan belt. The brunette beauty rocked the stylish bottoms from Khloe Kardashian‘s brand along with a tan tank top and matching tan open-toe shoes that went up to her ankles. She had her long wavy locks down and gave the camera a fierce look.

Melissa gushed over the shorts she was wearing and promoted Khloe’s brand in the caption for the pics. “Summer loving in a full @goodamerican outfit! Love how their jeans fit like second skin and quality is top notch!” the caption read. “They don’t lose their shape over time, and are perfect for a (virtual) girls night in, walk on the beach, or even working for home 🙋‍♀️”

Melissa’s latest post isn’t the first time she’s showed off short shorts this summer. On Aug. 16, she shared a photo of herself wearing denim shorts with a black crop top and a gray sweater with animal print, which can be seen above. “Feeling this nature thing,” she captioned the pic along with a promo for her own brand, envy, which is where pieces of her clothing in the photo were from.

Before that, on Aug. 14, she shared a snapshot and video clip of herself wearing another pair of denim shorts along with a light pink tank top and in the post, which can be seen above, she was mimicking a scene from the classic film Dirty Dancing while standing on a flight of outside stairs. “Nobody puts baby in the corner,” she captioned the pic and video, referring to one of the most famous lines about Jennifer Grey‘s character in the film.

On June 26, Melissa wore yet another pair of denim shorts while appearing in an Instagram video, posted above, with her daughter Antonia, 15. The video was taken from TikTok and showed the look-alike duo busting some moves while taking on a dance challenge. They wore matching neon tank tops, with Melissa in green and Antonia in pink, and the younger Gorga wore gray shorts that complimented her mom’s denim. “What my Friday nights have become😚😩,” Melissa hilariously wrote in the caption for the pic.