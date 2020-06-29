Melissa Gorga, 41, Stuns In Hot Pink Dress During Anniversary Dinner With Hunky Husband Joe

Melissa Gorga turned heads in a hot pink ensemble while out for dinner and drinks with friends on June 25! Joe Gorga shared a photo from their date night in Montclair, NJ, and his wife has never looked better!

Melissa Gorga, please tell us all of your beauty and fashion secrets! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 41, was dressed to impress for a night of celebrating friends Christopher and Dawn Rotio‘s 3rd wedding anniversary last Thursday. Joe Gorga shared a photo of the group on Instagram at Fresco On Church, a popular Italian restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey — not far from their Franklin Lakes mansion.

(Photo credit: Joe Gorga/Instagram)

Melissa looked stunning (per usual) in a bold pink look with her brunette hair down and wavy. She accessorized with hoop earrings and, of course, her massive diamond wedding ring, which was visible in the photo. Unfortunately, the photo didn’t show her full look, as the group was pictured sitting down at an outdoor table.

“So good to be out!! The food & atmosphere @frescomontclairnj is beyond!” Joe captioned his post. He wished their “amazing friends” Christopher and Dawn a happy 3rd anniversary and noted that it’s “hard to find good people in this world.” Melissa agreed, writing, “Such a great night,” in the comments, along with a pink heart emoji.

The couples sipped on multiple cocktails, which appeared to include champagne, wine and mixed drinks. As for what Italian dishes they indulged in? — That’s unknown due to the photo being snapped before their plates were served. Although, Joe tagged the restaurant, Fresco in his post and the food looks incredible. Fresco describes itself as a Montclair Italian eatery, but with a “New York City” flare. Many celebrities, including stars from Bravo’s RHONJ are known to pop up at the restaurant.

(Photo credit Joe Gorga/Instagram)

Melissa and Joe are currently staying at their newly redone beach home, located at the Jersey Shore. The summer home features amazing ocean views, a spacious (and well furnished) back porch and other lavish details. The couple often shares photos and videos from their summer digs, which their kids — daughter Antonia, 14, and sons Gino, 12, and Joey, 9 — also enjoy with their friends.