Rebel Wilson & BF Jacob Busch Snap A Cute Selfie After Hitting The Gym For ‘Early Morning Exercise’ — See Pic

Could Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch get any cuter? The Australian star shared a new mirror selfie of the couple, on the way to do some ‘early morning exercise’.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has stunned in a new snap with her hunky beau Jacob Busch. The Pitch Perfect star rocked a black Nike tracksuit with a gold stripe down the sides of the sleeves, as she popped one hand on her hip and pursed her lips for a sweet mirror selfie. “Early morning exercise with JB,” she captioned the October 24 pic, adding a kissing face emoji. Her new man stood beside her in a long-sleeved olive green top and black sweatpants.

The pic appeared to have been taken in a bathroom, as the pair geared up to hit the gym together. “JB” as Rebel affectionately refers to her BF dropped an arm emoji and a fire emoji, while hundreds of other fans jumped into the comments as well. “So proud of you! You look great! You go girl,” one fan wrote, while another explained how Rebel had inspired their own health journey. “Get it babe! It’s addictive, isn’t it? We received 8 inches of snow last night, there were trees across the road, but still I made it out for my morning workout,” the fan wrote.

Followers have been treated to plenty of content lately, and she recently shared a selfie with her hunky boyfriend while enjoying a beach getaway. Her new man posed shirtless while Rebel rocked a black one-piece swimsuit. It camee just a few weeks after the duo made their red carpet debut together in Monaco while attending Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Sept. 24.

The Pitch Perfect star has since taken to Instagram to share multiple sweet snaps with her beau. Of course, the world was first introduced to Jacob when Rebel shared a snap of the pair, along with Hollywood A-listers Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale, boarding a private jet en route to Monaco for the gala. She posed with her arm around Jacob, making them Instagram official, and fans couldn’t have been happier to see Rebel clearly loved-up!