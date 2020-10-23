Matoma Teams With Emma Steinbakken For A Joyous Love Anthem That’ll Make You Go ‘WOW’

When you’re ‘heads over heel for something so real,’ there’s only one thing you can say, and Matoma – with help from rising star Emma Steinbakken – captures that ‘precise feeling’ on their joyous bop, ‘WOW.’

A quote often (and possibly erroneously) attributed to Bruce Lee goes, “Simplicity is the key to brilliance.” Sure, when it comes to describing your deepest, most personal emotions, one could be like William Shakespeare, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, or any other writer that could write a novel about a single thought. Or, one could be like Bruce Lee – or in this case, like global DJ superstar Matoma and Norweigian pop star Emma Steinbakken – and capture that indescribable feeling in a single syllable: “WOW.” In the new energetic electro bop, Matoma and Emma pin down that sensation when love just hits. With a synth beat that goes off like digital fireworks, “WOW” showcases Emma’s vibrant voice in an EDM love song for these modern times.

“WOW is the only way to really describe your feelings when you’re blown away by something, and that’s how I felt when I heard the incredible voice of rising star Emma Stienbakken!” Matoma shares with HollywoodLife. “This song is about that precise feeling…for some, it can be a feeling you get from a person you meet, from others, you can feel this impact from a beautiful sunset, a mountain view, or a song. We hope this song gives you that feeling!”

Emma returned the love to Matoma when asked about this collaboration. “Working on ‘Wow’ with Matoma has been super inspiring. I love the song and the music video, and it’s been an incredibly fun journey to be a part of,” Emma tells HollywoodLife.

“Wow” follows Matona’s new EP, RYTME. The title means “rhythm” in Norwegian (congratulations, you learned something today), and it proves that the Norway-based DJ/producer is the master of the beat. The 6-track release featured appearances from singer-songwriter Brando, soulful Brit Bryn Christopher, pop sensation Griff Clawson, R&B/EDM singer Georgia Ku, “Love Song” singer Anna Clendening and fellow Norwegian Alida. It’s the latest critically-acclaimed project from the artist with over a billion worldwide streams.

Dubbed the “leader of tropical house’s next big wave” by Rollings Stone, Matoma burst on the scene in 2015 and has since become one of the most in-demand DJ/producers out there. His 2018 debut LP, One In A Million, saw him work with artists like Noah Cyrus, MAX, and The Vamps. 2019 was spent touring the globe, and while 2020 has prevented him from bringing his brand of electro goodness to your town, the pandemic hasn’t stopped him from creating the kind of music that makes your soul go “WOW.”