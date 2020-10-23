Kylie Jenner is modeling items from her closet for fans again, and has pulled out one of her favorite staples, a white crop top. She showed off her killer curves in the nearly sheer item.

Kylie Jenner has such a massive wardrobe that she can go for ages without wearing the same item twice. But one piece of clothing that she has many multiples of is a white halter crop top. They go with everything from jeans to track pants, while showcasing Ky’s amazing body. The 23-year-old donned a knit version with a string halter neckline in a series of photos she shared to Instagram on Oct. 23. The top was almost see through, but not sheer enough to cause a complete wardrobe malfunction. Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner, 24, love wearing sheer items, from tops to dresses to swimsuits. You can check out their hottest sheer styles in our photo gallery here.

The top appeared to be part of a matching set, as Kylie pulled down at the waist of her underwear, and it was the same fabric as her top. The bottoms featured a button at the elastic waistline, and a frill of fabric around it that looked so fashionable sticking out of the top of her baggy dark jeans. Ky playfully pulled down the waist of her denim pants to show a better look at her knit undergarment, while giving a seriously sultry look at the camera. Her knit crop top and bottoms looked similar to a set that sister Kim Kardashian, 40, features in her SKIMS loungewear collection, but Kylie didn’t tag any brands in her photos.

Kylie loves playing “dress up” for photographs at home, and these days the white crop top and pants has been one of her favorite outfits to pose in for Instagram pictures, as evidenced by the below IG photos from Sept. 29. It showcases her amazing hourglass curves, along with her tiny waist and flat abs. Not only that, the simplicity makes for the perfect showcase for Kylie’s amazing accessories, which seemed to be one of the highlights of her new photo set.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder proudly showed off her silver Jacquemus Le Chiquito purse in the photos. The micro bag is all the rage these days, and currently has a wait list at the brand’s site. That comes despite the $500 price tag on an item that barely has enough room for lipstick and keys. While wearing an orange dress and sitting by her fireplace in an Oct. 22 Instagram photo, Kylie had the same microbag in a tan color next to her on her chair, prominently displayed.

Despite only one day separating the sharing of the two photos, Kylie’s hair appeared much blonder in the one with her white crop top. Her locks were nearly down to her waist, while cascading down the right side of her chest. While her purse took center stage, Kylie also accessorized with a gold watch, gold chain-link bracelet, several gold rings, small chunky hoop earrings and finally tortoiseshell Christian Dior sunglasses for her latter photos in the set. But her nearly sheer crop top was what gave fans a serious case of the “Wows.”