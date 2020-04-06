Kylie Jenner’s 9 Sexiest Sheer Looks Of All Time

Kylie Jenner has one of the fiercest styles out there, which means she’s never adverse to trying daring trends. Here, we take a look back at her hottest sheer outfits of all time!

Kylie Jenner always seems to outdo herself with each new trend and fashion choice she makes. But this one has had us doing a double take with each new jaw-dropping image! One of the hottest styles that the Lip Kit mogul, 22, has rocked in recent years are sheer ensembles. Whether she’s heading out for a night of fun, or hitting the red carpet of one of the biggest events of the year, Kylie’s effortless style and amazing physique is always on full display in her sheer outfits. Now, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorites!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been working sheer for years. While posing for photos when she was announced as the new Global ambassador for Nip FAB in London in 2015, Kylie sported a full monochromatic black ensemble with a sheer top and bustier bra beneath that accentuated her curves perfectly. The young mogul paired her top with loose-fitting black trousers and a pair of matching pumps that featured cutouts. Kylie finished off the look by wearing a dramatic, oversized blazer over her shoulders and sported a bold red lip for an added pop of color.

One of Kylie’s most dramatic looks, however, came when she wore this seafoam sheer gown by Atelier Versace at the May 2019 Met Gala after party. Kylie went monochromatic once again with the glittering ensemble, which hugged her curves and showed off her long legs. Bearing her arms and a gorgeous, sun kissed tan, Kylie’s top was glittering with intricate straps across her chest and a feather appliqué that drew attention to Kylie’s look. As if her ensemble wasn’t enough, Kylie also fashioned her hair in the same color before hitting the soiree!

Sometimes, though, Kylie loves to go for a stunning, angelic piece that’s truly timeless. While attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June 2015, Kylie wore this all white ensemble that was positively breathtaking. Posing in her sheer top and skirt, Kylie’s arms and legs were perfectly toned and looked amazing in the top and skirt, which featured intricate detailing throughout. Wearing her long raven black hair down, Kylie was an absolute vision!

As so many of her devoted fans know, the aforementioned occasions aren’t the only time the stunner has worn sheer. To see more of Kylie rocking her sexiest sheer looks, click through the gallery above!