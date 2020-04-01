Kylie Jenner treated fans to a gorgeous new photo on Instagram that showed off her incredible figure in a tiny swimsuit. What a stunner!

She can’t leave the house, but Kylie Jenner‘s still having some fun in the sun. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 22, was back to business as usual on Instagram, posting an incredibly sexy photo of herself modeling a new swimsuit. The photo features Kylie posing up against a pink wall, with her eyes closed and her hands in her hair. And all she’s wearing is a cream colored one-piece that leaves little to the imagination. The high-cut swimsuit is very sheer, but just solid enough to, you know, get around Instagram restrictions. See Kylie’s sexy swimsuit pic HERE.

It’s unclear when the photo was taken — recently, or before the stay-at-home orders were enacted — but posting it now is certainly welcomed. Her friends and fans were positively swooning over the new Instagram content. Big sister Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie Paris Hilton didn’t literally say, “that’s hot,” but she implied it by leaving heart and flame emojis in the comments. Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi commented with tons of flames, as well. “OKAAAAY SLAAAAY 🔥🔥🔥,” on fan commented. “ANGEL ✨🏹🕊.”

Aside from posting glamorous photos, Kylie’s spent her time in self-isolation during the COVID-19 crisis bonding with her adorable two-year-old, Stormi Webster. Her daughter was the star of a March 30 Instagram Story that showed her racing around the house wearing pink leggings and butterfly wings. Kylie also snapped a photo of her little one during bath time, her sweet face surrounded by bubbles. If you need a smile, definitely check it out.