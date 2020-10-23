Jeremy Meeks Gushes Over His ‘Amazing’ Co-Parenting Relationship With Ex Chloe Green: I’m So ‘Grateful’

Jeremy Meeks got very candid while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, sharing how he FaceTimes with son, Jayden, ‘two or three times a day’ while the toddler is with Jeremy’s ex, Chloe Green.

Jeremy Meeks shared his softer, emotional side in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The actor and model, 36, chatted with HL about how he and ex, Chloe Green, are making their co-parenting relationship work for their two-year-old son, Jayden Meeks-Green, while the youngster and his mom are in Europe and Jeremy is still in Los Angeles. “I haven’t seen him in almost 10 months,” Jeremy revealed to HL.

Sadly, those 10 months also meant that Jeremy missed his son’s second birthday, “because it was at the height of the pandemic,” he explained. Luckily, Chloe has been a great mother, and has continued to prioritize Jeremy’s relationship with his son, just over one year after the couple split in August 2019. “Chloe is very amazing about calling me everyday to FaceTime so that I can see him and talk to him two or three times a day. Even though they’re nine hours ahead,” Jeremy revealed.

The actor is so glad to have a positive relationship with Chloe. “I’m grateful she keeps our bond very strong,” he said of being able to connect with his two-year-old. Jeremy and Chloe started dating in June 2017. The two, who were living in London at the time, welcomed Jayden in May 2018, before splitting just over one year later.

Currently, Jeremy is back in Los Angeles and starring in the new BET+ movie Trigger, co-starring Jordyn Woods. The film tells the story of Trey Mass (Jeremy), who spends one night with his brother and sister-in-law (Jordyn) after getting out of prison, having served a 10-year sentence. Circumstances take a dramatic turn, when a party guest at the couple’s home tries to hurt Trey’s brother, leading to a hostage situation.

Clearly, Jeremy has a busy schedule, despite the ongoing pandemic. But once his future projects have wrapped, he is eager to reunite with Jayden. “As soon as everything calms down and I am able to go to Europe I will definitely be there,” Jeremy said of making the trip overseas. “It’s just touch and go right now, which is even harder because I miss my son. He’s growing up so fast and I’m missing a whole bunch,” Jeremy expressed.

Despite the time and separation, Jeremy loves to completely gush about being a father. “My favorite part is just loving on them, being affectionate. Hugging and kissing and spending time,” Jeremy explained. The actor and model also shares son, Jeremy Jr., with his ex-wife Melissa.

Jeremy’s own father was absent from his life since he was nine months old, after receiving “a life sentence for murder,” the model shared. The circumstance left and indelible impact on Jeremy, and showed him “everything I don’t want my sons to feel. So that just made me an even better father than I could ever imagine,” he said.

The actor and model, himself, has had a far less severe run-in with the law. Jeremy was arrested in 2014 for a felony weapons charge. Once his mugshot became public, it went viral. He later found himself walking runways in Milan, and has now turned his sights on acting. But, for Jeremy, fatherhood will always be the most meaningful role in his life. “Because now I [show them] love and I wake them up every day with kisses and hugs. It made me a better father. So, spending time with my kids — it’s everything to me.”

Trigger is now streaming on BET+.