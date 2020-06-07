See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jeremy Meeks & Lookalike Son Jeremy Jr. 11, March Together During Black Lives Matter Protest — Pics

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Madison Beer crouches down on the front lines of today's Black Lives Matter protest and peacefully protest with the National Guard behind her. Pictured: Madison Beer BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 3 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Jeremy Meeks protests for Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles Pictured: Jeremy Meeks BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Michael B. Jordan Michael B Jordan participates in Black Lives Matter protest, Century City, USA - 06 Jun 2020
Madonna hobbles on crutches and shouts ‘no justice, no peace’ as she leads stars in Black Lives Matter protest in London, England on June 06, 2020 CAP/IH ©IH/Capital Pictures. 06 Jun 2020 Pictured: Madonna. Photo credit: IH/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA678096_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jeremy Meeks brought his 11-year-old son Jeremy Jr. to a Black Lives Matter protest in Beverly Hill, CA on June 6 and raised his fist in the air to show support for racial justice.

Jeremy Meeks, 36, showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and justice for George Floyd when he joined the Beverly Hills protest with his son Jeremy Jr, 11, on June 6. The model, who is known as “Hot Felon”, went shirtless while wearing only black shorts during the protest and Jeremy Jr., whom he shares with ex-wife Melissa Meeks, wore a black T-shirt and Adidas pants. At one point, he put his fist in the air as he walked among other protesters holding signs with powerful messages such as “STOP COP LYNCHINGS.”

Jeremy Meeks, Jeremy Meeks Jr.
Jeremy Meeks and his son Jeremy Jr. join a Black Lives Matter protest in Beverly Hills, CA on June 6, 2020. (Backgrid)

This isn’t the first time Jeremy has joined protests in support of racial justice since they started happening after Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. The hunk has been a part of a number of Los Angeles protests in which he proudly marched and has taken to social media to share pics and videos of his experiences. In one recent video, he called out violent rioters, who have been looting “just as much” as others have during the protests.

Jeremy Meeks
Jeremy Meeks raises his fist at the Beverly Hills Black Lives Matter protest. (Backgrid)

“Listen, I’m not gonna sit and act like we’re not kicking up dust. We are pissed and frustrated and kicking s*** up,” he said in the clip. “But I’m telling you right now, little white kids, they’re looting just as much as we are. And we’re gonna get the blame, not them. It’s the way of the world.”

He also took part in social media’s Blackout Tuesday, an initiative that had a lot of Black Lives Matter movement supporters posting black images on their social media pages to show their respect for people of color on June 2. “Blacc out. ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽,” he wrote alongside the image.

Jeremy is just one of many celebrities that have been protesting among thousands since the protests started two weeks ago. Other stars on the frontlines for social justice include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Michael B. Jordan, and many more. Some celebs such as Cole Sprouse have also been arrested after refusing to leave an area while peacefully protesting.