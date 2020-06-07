Jeremy Meeks brought his 11-year-old son Jeremy Jr. to a Black Lives Matter protest in Beverly Hill, CA on June 6 and raised his fist in the air to show support for racial justice.

Jeremy Meeks, 36, showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and justice for George Floyd when he joined the Beverly Hills protest with his son Jeremy Jr, 11, on June 6. The model, who is known as “Hot Felon”, went shirtless while wearing only black shorts during the protest and Jeremy Jr., whom he shares with ex-wife Melissa Meeks, wore a black T-shirt and Adidas pants. At one point, he put his fist in the air as he walked among other protesters holding signs with powerful messages such as “STOP COP LYNCHINGS.”

This isn’t the first time Jeremy has joined protests in support of racial justice since they started happening after Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. The hunk has been a part of a number of Los Angeles protests in which he proudly marched and has taken to social media to share pics and videos of his experiences. In one recent video, he called out violent rioters, who have been looting “just as much” as others have during the protests.

“Listen, I’m not gonna sit and act like we’re not kicking up dust. We are pissed and frustrated and kicking s*** up,” he said in the clip. “But I’m telling you right now, little white kids, they’re looting just as much as we are. And we’re gonna get the blame, not them. It’s the way of the world.”

He also took part in social media’s Blackout Tuesday, an initiative that had a lot of Black Lives Matter movement supporters posting black images on their social media pages to show their respect for people of color on June 2. “Blacc out. ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽,” he wrote alongside the image.

Jeremy is just one of many celebrities that have been protesting among thousands since the protests started two weeks ago. Other stars on the frontlines for social justice include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Michael B. Jordan, and many more. Some celebs such as Cole Sprouse have also been arrested after refusing to leave an area while peacefully protesting.