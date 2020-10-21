CMT Awards Red Carpet 2020: Kelsea Ballerini & More Stars Shine Before The Show

The CMT Awards didn’t have a jam-packed red carpet like usual, but the stars still posed for photos before the big night!

The 2020 CMT Music Awards on Oct. 21 featured some of the biggest stars in country music taking the stage to perform and accept awards for exceptional music videos. Due to coronavirus restrictions, things were a bit different at the show this year, but the artists still got to have their red carpet moments! A low-key red carpet allowed stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Cyrus, Gabby Barrett and more to pose for photos before the big night.

Kelsea was shining like a mirrorball in her red carpet photos. The singer wore a silver metallic dress, which put her long legs on full display. She completed the look with her hair styled straight and slicked back at the top, along with a smokey dark eye makeup. Kelsea is performing with her pal, Halsey, at the show, and is also up for THREE awards — Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year!

Meanwhile, Gabby, who is several months pregnant, rocked an all-black look for her red carpet appearance. She looked sleek in a form-fitting jumpsuit, with her baby bump on display. She paired the ensemble with a black leather jacket, and wore dark eye makeup to match. The American Idol alum pulled her hair back into a slick ponytail and looked ready to go for her big performance at the event!

Sarah Hyland, who is hosting the show alongside Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde, stood out on the carpet in her purple and pink outfit. She paired a pink crop top with a high-waisted, purple skirt made out of the same material. The skirt featured a dramatic black bow, as well, to add some flair to the look. Sarah pulled her hair back into a sleek, low bun. She also had a mask on-hand to reiterate the importance of masking up amidst the coronavirus.

Noah isn’t a regular at country shows, so she went all out with her cowgirl look at the CMT Awards. She rocked denim pants and an orange crop top, paired with a patterned denim jacket. She even took things to the next level by wearing a cowboy hat! Noah is performing with Jimmie Allen at the show, and she definitely looked country ready!

There are plenty of more stars at the CMT Awards, though. Click through the gallery above to check out who else walked the red carpet! Meanwhile, celebs like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and more will also be on-hand as presenters for the big night.