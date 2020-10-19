Ayesha Curry’s Blonde Hair Makeover: She Shows Off ‘Temporary’ Lighter Locks — See Her Look Before & After

Changing things up! Ayesha Curry debuted a stunning new look on Oct. 18 when she showed off her bright blonde hair on Instagram.

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to show off her brand new hair makeover. The cookbook author posted a Boomerang of herself and husband Stephen Curry in the car, and her blonde hair is visible in the quick clip. “Mom goes blonde (temporarily),” she captioned the footage.

Additionally, Ayesha posted a similar quick video on her Instagram Story, and reiterated that the look won’t last long. “Trying a blonde ting for a hot sec,” she wrote. She didn’t specify how long she plans on keeping the look, but it’s definitely quite a departure from the darker locks that we’re used to seeing on her.

While Ayesha generally adds extensions to her hair or wears it in long braids, she went through a short phase of showing off her natural, much shorter locks at the end of September. It was a much more natural look for the mom-of-three, although she, of course, looks amazing with any style.

Hair wasn’t the only thing that Ayesha changed up this year, though! Amidst the coronavirus quarantine, she put a focus on eating healthy and working out, and wound up losing 35 pounds. In August, she explained that her diet consists of a lot of “green veggies,” with a focus on “portion control.” She also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July that she enjoys working out on her Peloton and with HIIT exercises.

This year has been quite different for the Curry family, as the coronavirus put a pause on the 2020 basketball season, which allowed Steph to be home with his wife and their three kids, Riley, 8, Ryan, 5, and Canon, 2, for an extended period of time. Steph’s team, the Golden State Warriors, didn’t even make the playoffs this year, which meant he wasn’t even part of the group that headed to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida for the postseason. Based on Ayesha’s Instagram, which is full of family photos, she’s definitely enjoyed having her man around more!