Ayesha Curry Reveals The Daily Foods She Eats After Losing 35 Lbs.: Breakfast Salmon Scramble & More

While many have packed on the pounds during quarantine, Ayesha Curry has actually shed some weight. Now, she shared the daily diet that has helped her lose more than thirty pounds!

“So, the first thing I eat in the morning is that typically that morning cup of coffee,” Ayesha Curry said when detailing her daily diet to Harper’s Bazaar. In the Sept. 17 video, titled “Everything Ayesha Curry Eats In A Day,” the New York Times bestselling cookbook author shared how Steph Curry’s better half drop 35 pounds while in quarantine. “If I’m intermediate fasting, I’ll do it with a little bit of coconut oil, grass-fed butter, and some MCT oil.” If Ayesha’s eating breakfast – “which is usually on the weekends,” she says – Ayesha opts for a good “smoked salmon scramble.”

The recipe, found in her first cookbook, The Seasoned Life, is something she eats to this very day. If pressed for a better breakfast, Ayesha picked a traditional akee and shellfish breakfast with fried dumplings. As for lunch, Ayesha said that “no two days are the same” for her. If she’s not making sure that her eldest kids – daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5 – are “set up on their Zoom school,” she could be filming one of her many projects. “I make sure that the kids are fed and that they have lunch, but then sometimes I slip off and forget to have lunch,” she said. “But, if I am having lunch, it’s usually post-workout, and I’m having some sort of arugula or spinach salad with a seared protein on the side. Some shrimp or tuna or seared salmon.”

“I love a good poppyseed dressing on my salad, a little bit of red onions in there, dash of salt and pepper, alongside some sort of chocolate, protein shake,” adds Ayesha. She also said that fitness has become a more significant part of her life over the past year-and-a-half. After giving birth to son Canon, 2, Ayesha has made exercise “a staple for me,” and she says it helps her “have clarity, I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, I find that I’m happier when I work out, so I do try to work out at least five days a week.” She lists riding her Peloton bike, doing a Fitbit workout, golfing, and paddle boarding as her favorite workout activities.

What about snacks? “I am not a huge snacker,” said Ayesha. “At all. But, if I do, I think I gravitate towards banana chips. If not that, then I would say carrot sticks or cucumbers.”

For dinner, Ayesha has plenty of recipes up her sleeve. But, if she were to pick one meal to make, it’s a no-brainer. “My absolute favorite meal to cook is oxtail rice and peas and fried plantain,” says Ayesha. “Again, I’m Jamaican, that is my heritage. That is the food that I grew up with. It just brings me so much comfort and joy when I make it.” She also said that she tends to eat dinner around 7pm, and it often “fast, simple, and easy.” The recipes in her new cookbook, The Full Plate, are meant for those who don’t have a lot of time but still want to eat something healthy and tasty.

She also dished her kids’ favorite meals. Canon loves mac and cheese, while Ryan would pick Oysters on the half shell. For Riley? She would opt for either pizza or Chinese food.

Ayesha revealed in August that she had dropped 35 pounds while in quarantine. When making this amazing fitness revelation, Ayesha emphasized that it’s not just about “what you do in the gym or in the kitchen. It’s about the in-between too, and how it all fits together.”