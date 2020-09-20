Ayesha Curry Hair Makeover: She Debuts Sleek Bob While Cooking With Daughters Riley, 8, & Ryan 5 — Before & After

New cookbook, new hair! Ayesha Curry revealed her short ‘do in this cooking demo with her adorable daughters Riley & Ryan!

Ayesha Curry, 31, just showed off a whole new look! Steph Curry‘s wife debuted a sleek bob in her new 40-minute cooking demo alongside adorable daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5. With a center part, she opted to keep her dark locks straight to frame her face. The look was a dramatic departure from her usual long and curly hair, but the mom-of-three was looking absolutely incredible throughout the video, posted to her Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 20.

“Caribbean Lobster Rolls and Jamaican mama,” she began her caption. “Two yummy recipes from new book THE FULL PLATE! Thanks for joining us! Preorder your copy from the link in my bio if you dare to find kitchen adventure,” she added, plugging her fifth cookbook The Full Plate. The trio jammed to catchy tunes at home — including Wizkid‘s “Drogba (Joanna) — while Steph helped answer fan questions in the background!

Ayesha’s 7.4 million followers were looking her new hair, and showed some love in the comments! “Love the bob,” one added, while another gushed, “That hair! Those eyes!!!” also complimenting her lavender colored eyeshadow that matched her crewneck sweatshirt. “Gurl the hair do is so diff but so on point,” another wrote, adding “Ooooh the eyeshadow!” The mom-of-three was glowing in the video, and absolutely beaming as she shared two of her favorite recipes.

“What’s up guys? It’s wind down Wednesday!…I’m so excited that it’s the freakin’ weekend,” she began the video. “The cookbook comes out soon. I just wanted to get on here and cook with you guys,” Ayesha added, explaining that she likes to do longer demos so people can really get a feel for the recipes compared to short televised cooking segments on talk shows.

“Girls, what would you say your favorite thing is that I made so far from the book?” Ayesha asked her two daughters as they joined her the kitchen! “The pasta!” 5-year-old gushed, adding “I like your lasagna!” It turns out mom’s special recipe isn’t actually in this upcoming book. “There’s no lasagna in this book! Ryan’s our most adventurous eater,” Ayesha responded. Riley added, “I know what one! The red pasta,” which Ayesha explained was a roasted red pepper sauce instead of a tomato one. Yum!