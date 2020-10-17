See Pic
True Thompson, 2, Hits The Playground With Stormi, 2, For Sweet Cousin Playdate — See Pic

News Writer & Reporter

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share the cutest photo of her two-year-old daughter True Thompson watching her cousin Stormi Webster walk down some stairs of a wooden playset under the sun.

True Thompson, 2, and Stormi Webster, 2, proved they have a close-knit bond as cousins when they were spotted having a great time together on a playground! The adorable duo was caught in action by True’s mother Khloe Kardashian, 36, who snapped a pic of the precious moment they were playing around some stairs of the outside wooden playset they were using. In the photo, little Stormi can be seen going down the stairs while wearing a black top and shorts as little True looks up at her while wearing a dark purple top and overalls.

Stormi and True 💚

Although Khloe didn’t caption the snapshot, none was needed because of how sweet and candid it was! The proud mom and aunt also posted a photo of a close-up of what appeared to be either Stormi of True’s small Nike sneaker. What a fun way to spend a Saturday!

When Khloe’s not sharing tender moments with her daughter and nieces, she’s wowing her fans with eye-catching pics of herself. On Oct. 15, she posted a couple of pics and a video clip that showed her posing and walking in a black and white patterned jumpsuit. She had her long locks in a high ponytail that was reminiscent of Ariana Grande‘s famous hairstyle and her makeup was on point.

True Thompson, Stormi Webster
True Thompson and Stormi Webster had an adorable playdate on Oct. 17. (Backgrid)

The dazzling pic was also similar to a video clip that her older sister Kim Kardashian, 39, appeared in a few days before on Oct. 12. In the short moving image, the soon-to-be 40-year-old Kim was sporting the same long ponytail look while wearing a red PVC style tank top and matching pants and playfully throwing a piece of cake at the camera. It was posted to promote the mother-of-four’s Opalescent Collection of makeup, which she was wearing in the post.

It’s always fun to see the KarJenners enjoying their kids and their own confidence in various posts! We look forward to seeing what else Khloe and Kim have in store, especially since Halloween is right around the corner and they always come up with the coolest costumes for themselves and their little ones! We’ll be waiting in anticipation!