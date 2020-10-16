After receiving a special Savage x Fenty gift from Rihanna herself, Heidi Klum took to Instagram to share a video of herself in the sexy two-piece ensemble.

Heidi Klum, 47, got a very special delivery from Rihanna — some of her very own Savage x Fenty lingerie! on Oct. 15, Heidi shared a video of herself on Instagram wearing the lingerie set, which consisted of black, high-waisted bottoms and a sporty top. She shook her hips and danced around the bathroom while wearing the outfit, and even walked right up to the camera to give fans a close-up look.

“Savage x Fenty has me feeling some kind of way,” Heidi captioned her video. “Love you [Rihanna] thank you for my gift!” The posting comes just two weeks after Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty fashion show debuted on Amazon Prime. The event featured celebrities like Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Normani Lizzo and more wearing RiRi’s brand. Of course, Rihanna herself also showed up in various looks.

Rihanna first dropped Savage x Fenty in 2018. Additionally, she has her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, which was founded in 2017, and a newly-release skincare line, Fenty Skin, which came out in July 2020. For the last several years, Rihanna has been focused on building this fashion and beauty empire, which means that music has been put on the back burner.

The 32-year-old has not released an album since 2016’s Anti, and fans are obviously getting extremely anxious. For years now, they’ve been begging Rihanna to drop her ninth record, and she’s been notorious for teasing them about it on social media. However, throughout 2020, Rihanna has dropped little hints that she’s back in the studio, and she recently opened up a little bit more about the upcoming record.

In an interview earlier this month, RiRi revealed that she’s already held writing camps with songwriters for her new album. “You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like….what makes me happy?” she explained. “I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.”