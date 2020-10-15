Tony Awards 2020 Nominations: ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ Tom Hiddleston & More
It’s finally Tony Awards season! Here are the long-awaited Tony Award nominees for the 2019-2020 season!
After the Tony Awards were upended by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Broadway community will finally receive the recognition they deserve in a virtual ceremony. While the date and platform for the show has yet to be announced, the nominees were revealed live on October 15 beginning at noon ET. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) hosted the announcement.
The 74th annual Tony Awards ceremony will honor a Broadway season cut short by the pandemic, as shows went dark on March 12 and will remain shuttered until at least June 2021 (and likely later). The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing determined a February 19 eligibility cut-off, 18 total productions are in the running for this year’s awards. Some productions had begun previews or opened between that date and March 12, like SIX, though nominators or voters may not have seen them in time to make determinations, so they will be eligible, hopefully, next Tonys season.
Eligible shows for this season’s Best Musical category include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Lightning Thief, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Jagged Little Pill. For Best Play, Sea Wall/A Life, The Height Of The Storm, The Great Society, Slave Play, Linda Vista, The Sound Inside, The Inheritance, A Christmas Carol, My Name Is Lucy Barton and Grand Horizons are eligible for nominations. Sadly, No musical revivals opened within the eligibility window, and therefore this category will likely not be presented this year. Musical revivals scheduled for the season that did not open prior to the February 19 deadline were West Side Story, Company, and Caroline, or Change. Finally, Best Revival Of A Play category is filled with Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Betrayal, The Rose Tattoo and A Soldier’s Play, which has never played Broadway before the 2020 production, but it would likely be considered a revival as it ran Off-Broadway in 1981.
Best Play
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance
Sea Wall/ A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Revival Of A Play
Betrayal
A Soldier’s Play
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Best Musical
Moulin Rouge!
Jagged Little Pill
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Book Of A Musical
Moulin Rouge!
Jagged Little Pill
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tviet, Moulin Rouge!
**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!
Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge!
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
A Christmas Carole
The Inheritance
The Rose Tattoo
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Direction Of A Play
The Sound Inside
The Inheritance
A Soldier’s Play
Betrayal
Slave Play
Best Direction Of A Musical
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge
Best Choreography of a Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design For A Play
The Inheritance
Betrayal
A Christmas Carol
A Soldier’s Play
Slave Play
Scenic Design Of A Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Costume Design Of A Play
Slave Play
A Soldier’s Play
The Inheritance
A Christmas Carol
The Rose Tattoo
Best Costume Design Of A Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Lighting Design OF A Play
A Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Slave Play
A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design Of A Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Sound Design of a Play
The Inheritance
A Christmas Carol
Slave Play
Sea Wall/A Life
The Sound Inside
Best Sound Design Of A Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical