Tony Awards 2020 Nominations: ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ Tom Hiddleston & More

It’s finally Tony Awards season! Here are the long-awaited Tony Award nominees for the 2019-2020 season!

After the Tony Awards were upended by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Broadway community will finally receive the recognition they deserve in a virtual ceremony. While the date and platform for the show has yet to be announced, the nominees were revealed live on October 15 beginning at noon ET. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) hosted the announcement.

The 74th annual Tony Awards ceremony will honor a Broadway season cut short by the pandemic, as shows went dark on March 12 and will remain shuttered until at least June 2021 (and likely later). The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing determined a February 19 eligibility cut-off, 18 total productions are in the running for this year’s awards. Some productions had begun previews or opened between that date and March 12, like SIX, though nominators or voters may not have seen them in time to make determinations, so they will be eligible, hopefully, next Tonys season.

Eligible shows for this season’s Best Musical category include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Lightning Thief, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Jagged Little Pill. For Best Play, Sea Wall/A Life, The Height Of The Storm, The Great Society, Slave Play, Linda Vista, The Sound Inside, The Inheritance, A Christmas Carol, My Name Is Lucy Barton and Grand Horizons are eligible for nominations. Sadly, No musical revivals opened within the eligibility window, and therefore this category will likely not be presented this year. Musical revivals scheduled for the season that did not open prior to the February 19 deadline were West Side Story, Company, and Caroline, or Change. Finally, Best Revival Of A Play category is filled with Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Betrayal, The Rose Tattoo and A Soldier’s Play, which has never played Broadway before the 2020 production, but it would likely be considered a revival as it ran Off-Broadway in 1981.

Best Play

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Sea Wall/ A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Revival Of A Play

Betrayal

A Soldier’s Play

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Best Musical

Moulin Rouge!

Jagged Little Pill

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Book Of A Musical

Moulin Rouge!

Jagged Little Pill

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tviet, Moulin Rouge!

**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge!

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carole

The Inheritance

The Rose Tattoo

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Direction Of A Play

The Sound Inside

The Inheritance

A Soldier’s Play

Betrayal

Slave Play

Best Direction Of A Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge

Best Choreography of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design For A Play

The Inheritance

Betrayal

A Christmas Carol

A Soldier’s Play

Slave Play

Scenic Design Of A Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design Of A Play

Slave Play

A Soldier’s Play

The Inheritance

A Christmas Carol

The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design Of A Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Lighting Design OF A Play

A Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Slave Play

A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design Of A Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

The Inheritance

A Christmas Carol

Slave Play

Sea Wall/A Life

The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design Of A Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical