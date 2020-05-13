At Home With Elizabeth Stanley: Actress Talks Possible Wedding Postponement & Staying Connected

‘Jagged Little Pill’s Elizabeth Stanley spoke to HL about how she’s staying connected to her cast & how continuing to plan her wedding.

The vibrance and fulfillment of a crowded theater filled with performers, music, laughter and tears is one that we might not be able to enjoy in the near future, and is one that is sorely missed during this time of quarantine. Elizabeth Stanley, who starred as Mary Jane Healy in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway, spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview as part of our At Home With… series, highlighting celebs’ quarantine activities. She revealed that due to the current pandemic, she is grappling with the decision to postpone her September wedding. “We were planning our wedding in Upstate New York, and it’s just hard to know. Should we reschedule? Will things be okay enough by September that we should just press on?” she explained. “I think it’s important to keep in mind the purpose of your wedding, which is different for everyone… it doesn’t have to feel like everything is ruined and lost and cancelled. I’m trying to find ways to appreciate this time rather than resent it.”

Elizabeth also revealed that she and her Jagged Little Pill cast have remained connected through several different platforms. “Our producers set up a happy hour on Fridays on Zoom where everyone can pop in and ask questions, say ‘Hello.’ I also have Marco Polo conversations with several people, which is nice to have video messages back and forth, especially when everyone isn’t free at the same time,” she revealed. “It’s nice to have the flexibility of doing that and seeing people’s faces!”

What are you binge watching during the quarantine? Well, I feel kind of lame! Of course, I’ve watched Tiger King, we have to keep up with the times! But my fiancé’s favorite show of all time is The West Wing and the whole time we’ve been together, he’s been like, ‘I really want you to watch it.’ So, this has been a great time for us to watch it together.

What are your at home quarantine essentials? What did you stock up on before? When my fiancé and I left the city we went to his family’s house in Maryland and so I packed all my sweats and then my hair extensions, some false eyelashes and all of my makeup, because we were doing so many interviews before that. I feel like that’s something that’s bringing me a lot of joy, just having a really clean and well moisturized face! I also brought my favorite perfume, and there’s something about that that feels really indulgent and I love how it smells every day. I’m listening to a lot of podcasts. The Daily from The New York Times I listen to just for a little bit of news and then some colleagues, friends of mine, started a podcast called Spark File. It’s Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien and I’ve always loved it, but especially during this time it’s all about sparking your creativity.

What’s on your Quarantine playlist? I’ve been doing a little bit of Bon Iver, like chill music at home. Also, a little bit of folk… I love The Wailin’ Jennys, the band Joseph. I’ve been digging for songs that feel inspirational and so I’ve been listening to some gospel. The vocals are always amazing, plus the uplifting nature of it.

What are you doing to workout and stay fit at home? I have to confess, not as much as I should be! After doing the show 8 times a week, the first couple weeks of this I like, ‘I’m going to be still.’ But now, I’m really trying to. For many years I’ve loved this YouTube channel called Yoga With Cassandra, and she has really great flow series, and I just like her and everything about her, so I’ve been doing a lot of her online classes.