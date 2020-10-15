See Messages
Nick Viall & More Bachelor Nation Stars Send Love To Ashley & JP Rosenbaum After Split

**Must credit: Aruba Tourism Board / Splash News** TV 'Bachelorette' stars Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum say 'I do' on Aruba beach during mass vow wedding renewal event. The happy couple, who met during season seven of the hit ABC reality show, tied the knot again after five years of marriage alongside 500 other lovebirds on the sundrenched Caribbean island.
Bachelor Nation has truly rallied around Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum following their heartbreaking split. Former Bachelors, Bachelorettes and contestants are sending their love and comfort.

Bachelor Nation is one tight family, so when one hurts, they all hurt. Season 7 Bachelorette Ashley Hebert found love with contestant J.P. Rosenbaum, and the pair went on to marry and have two children, six-year-old son Fordham and three-year-old daughter Essex. They sadly announced on Oct. 14 that their eight year romance had come to an end, and the couple was splitting up. The revelation has been met with so much support and virtual hugs from other members of The Bachelor franchises to Ashley and J.P.’s respective Instagram breakup announcements.

Ashley’s fellow Bachelorettes turned out in force to say how they are there for her. OG star Trista Sutter told Ashley, “Love you,” while season four’s Deanna Stagliano wrote, “Love and prayers for you both as you navigate this difficult time.” Season six Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky told Ashley, 35, “Sending you love and strength during this difficult time my friend. If you ever need anything, I’m here.”

Ashley Rosebaum’s fellow Bachelorettes send their love and support following her split announcement from husband JP.

Season eight star Emily Maynard wrote, “I’m so sorry, Ashley. Sending you the biggest hug and all the love.” Season nine’s Desiree Siegfried told Ashley, “Sending so much love to you guys,” a sentiment that was echoed by season 11’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. Being the Bachelorette is a small club of only 15 women, and Ashley’s fellow stars were so sweetly there for her.

 

Bachelor stars Nick Viall and Jason Mesnick send their support to JP Rosenbaum.

Other stars from the franchise sent their heartfelt support to 43-year-old J.P. Season 21 Bachelor (and two time Bachelorette finalist) Nick Viall wrote, “I’m so sorry. I love you man. Hoping for the best for you both,” in the comments of JP’s Instagram announcement. Season 13 star Jason Mesnick wrore on behalf of himself and wife Molly, “The Mesnicks are thinking about you guys. Love those kiddos and keep your head high.” Season 14 Bachelor Sean Lowe‘s wife (and final rose selection) Catherine Giudici Lowe told J.P., “Sean and I are sending you, Ashley and your sweet children so much love.”

JP and Ashley Rosenbaum attend the WE tv premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition on Oct. 10, 2019. Photo credit: MEGA

JP and Ashley simultaneously announced their split on Oct. 14 in Instagram posts that went up at the same time. Both showed the photo of the couple dancing close together in an intimate and romantic moment. Ashley told fans, “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways. We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

Newly engaged Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum leave ‘Live with Regis and Kelly’ on Aug. 1, 2011 after her season of ‘The Bachelorette’ ended with his marriage proposal. Photo credit: MEGA.

JP’s longer message echoed the same sentiment, sharing “We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we’ll always cherish. Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest live our lives apart.” He added, “Our ultimate focus is to co-parent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie.”