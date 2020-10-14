Selena Gomez Looks Stunningly Tan In Tropical Bikini Top — See Pic, Plus More Swimsuit Shots

Selena Gomez radiated beauty in a tropical bikini shoot, rocking a multi-colored top and flowers in her hair.

Selena Gomez was positively glowing in a gorgeous new photo posted by swimwear brand LA’MARIETTE to Instagram on October 14. The “Ice Cream” singer, 28, posed in the sunshine while rocking the tropical “Caroline” bikini from the brand, which features a balconette bra-style top with a pretty blue print. Selena wore delicate flowers tucked behind her ear, her long waves styled into a deep side part and flung over her shoulder.

She’s stunning! This isn’t the first time that Selena’s modeled for LA’MARIETTE. The Wizards of Waverly Place star posed in their “Selena” one-piece, showing the scar from her kidney transplant surgery. She wrote a special message about confidence to accompany the photo: “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” Selena shared. “I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through… and I’m proud of that.”

Selena also rocked a vintage-inspired bikini for the “Ice Cream” music video. At the beginning of the clip for her song with BLACKPINK, Selena is seen driving an ice cream truck while looking like a cute 1940s pinup. She accessorized her red and white striped two-piece with high-waisted bottoms with a captain’s hat and white gloves. Elsewhere in the video, she wore an Adidas romper and clear visor to hand out ice cream cones.