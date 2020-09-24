Selena Gomez Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar In High-Cut Bathing Suit: See Pic

While modeling a swimsuit line that embraces inclusivity, Selena Gomez proudly called attention to her kidney transplant scar in a powerful photo.

After years of keeping her kidney transplant scar hidden, Selena Gomez is confidently showing it off. The singer modeled a bathing suit from her friend, Theresa Marie’s, new swimsuit line, La’Mariette, and the scar on her leg was fully visible as she stuck it out to pose. La’Mariette embraces women of all body types, shapes and sizes, and Selena raved over her friend’s vision in the caption of her post.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” Selena explained. “I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through….and I’m proud of that. T – congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching La’Mariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful.”

Selena had a kidney transplant in 2017 to improve her health amidst her battle with Lupus. She received the kidney from one of her best friends, Francia Raisa. At the time of the transplant, nobody knew what Selena was going through. It wasn’t until several months later that she finally shared the news with her fans.

Selena has been very open about what she went through during the intense surgery. During a 2020 interview with the Wall Street Journal, she even detailed how dangerous things got for her during the procedure. “That was the scariest because, yeah, you could actually die,” Selena recalled. “The moment I came out, I remember starting to shake, and my mom screaming, and being put back under.”

While Selena’s surgery was initially meant to take two hours, doctors discovered that she broke an artery during the procedure. This led them to rush her back into surgery, which wound up taking seven hours altogether. Selena’s battle with Lupus is ongoing, but there’s no mistaking that Francia and this surgery fully saved her life.