Selena Gomez Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar In High-Cut Bathing Suit: See Pic
While modeling a swimsuit line that embraces inclusivity, Selena Gomez proudly called attention to her kidney transplant scar in a powerful photo.
After years of keeping her kidney transplant scar hidden, Selena Gomez is confidently showing it off. The singer modeled a bathing suit from her friend, Theresa Marie’s, new swimsuit line, La’Mariette, and the scar on her leg was fully visible as she stuck it out to pose. La’Mariette embraces women of all body types, shapes and sizes, and Selena raved over her friend’s vision in the caption of her post.
When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that. T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful.
Selena had a kidney transplant in 2017 to improve her health amidst her battle with Lupus. She received the kidney from one of her best friends, Francia Raisa. At the time of the transplant, nobody knew what Selena was going through. It wasn’t until several months later that she finally shared the news with her fans.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Selena has been very open about what she went through during the intense surgery. During a 2020 interview with the Wall Street Journal, she even detailed how dangerous things got for her during the procedure. “That was the scariest because, yeah, you could actually die,” Selena recalled. “The moment I came out, I remember starting to shake, and my mom screaming, and being put back under.”
While Selena’s surgery was initially meant to take two hours, doctors discovered that she broke an artery during the procedure. This led them to rush her back into surgery, which wound up taking seven hours altogether. Selena’s battle with Lupus is ongoing, but there’s no mistaking that Francia and this surgery fully saved her life.