Joe Jonas Reveals New Neck Tattoo: Why Fans Are Convinced It’s A Tribute To Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas appears to have made a another lasting commitment to wife Sophie Turner. After becoming parents, the singer now seems to have a part of her face inked on his neck.

Joe Jonas has been on a tattoo spree lately, and just added some more ink to his body. The 31-year-old new dad debuted fresh body art via an Instagram story on Oct. 13, that appears to show wife Sophie Turner‘s eye and part of her face peeking through a keyhole. The singer tagged Los Angeles tattoo artist NAL, who posted the same photo to his own Instagram account, tagging Joe in return.

The tattoo is located on the back of Joe’s neck in black and white ink. What appears to be Sophie’s eye is seen looking through the top of the keyhole design outward, while the corner of her mouth and edge of her jaw and chin appear lower in the design. Since Joe didn’t write anything on his IG story to explain the ink, fans took to guessing about it being a tribute to his 24-year-old wife on NAL’s IG page.

Fan @laurenguarezi gushed, “I loved! Sophie’s eye!” while @jaimenotjamie beamed, “Okay this is the sweetest thing ever.” User @isamcp exclaimed, “Is that……. Sophie?! IT LOOKS INSANE!!!” as @raissamservio made the smart observation that with the the new ink, “She’s always watching his back.” Fan @natashalogan1 noted, “Lock & Key inspired. Pretty cool in general & even better that it’s his wife. Takes things to another meaning. It’s like opening a new world. Stepping through that door to her.” Wow! Now that is a hot take! Here’s a look at Sophie’s eye and mouth for any doubters that it’s her on Joe’s neck:

Of course Joe and Sophie made the ultimate commitment to each other on July 27, when the couple became parents for the first time. They welcomed a daughter named Willa into the world. Despite never officially announcing that Sophie was pregnant during the previous nine months, the couple confirmed their happy news in a statement shared with HollywoodLife: “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

They’ve since been spotted out and about taking Willa on walks in her baby buggy. Joe even had his own daddy-daughter walk on Oct. 12, as he was seen masked up while pushing her carriage. The DNCE singer showed off the buzz cut and pink dyed hair that he’s been rocking since the beginning of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With concerts and major events cancelled through at least the end of the year due to COVID-19, Joe and Sophie have plenty of time at home to nest with their little one.