Fans got a clearer look at Colin Farrell’s The Penguin in new photos from the Liverpool set of ‘The Batman.’ Check out the actor’s total transformation into the comic book villain!

The stars of the highly-anticipated The Batman are back to work on the Liverpool set in England, and on October 12, fans got a new look at Colin Farrell‘s iteration of one of Batman’s greatest adversaries: The Penguin. In new photos from director Matt Reeves‘ set, the actor, 44, was completely unrecognizable beneath layers of makeup and prosthetics. Even Colin’s strong frame looked different. The actor wore a black trench coat and suit during a scene filmed outside of St. George’s Hall in Liverpool.

Everything from the actor’s hairline to his expression appeared completely unlike what fans are used to seeing from the Golden Globe-winning actor, as he completely transformed into the menacing role. This latest photo is the clearest look fans have gotten of Colin’s version of The Penguin since the trailer for The Batman dropped in August. In the trailer, fans also got to hear Colin’s voice as the Gotham villain, as he yelled “this guy’s crazy,” during a dramatic car chase previewed in the first footage of the film.

It’s been quite some time since Colin and his co-stars, including Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, were back on set. The production has been halted twice amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Filming was shut down in March before picking up again and being forced to go back on hiatus in September, after it was reported that Rob tested positive for COVID-19.

Since returning to set, the film has faced yet another hurtle. Warner Bros. made the decision to push the release date for the film back from its Oct. 1, 2021 debut to March 4, 2022. It’s a major blow for the highly-anticipated film. But fans are still gearing-up to head back to this latest take on Gotham city and the story of Bruce Wayne’s Batman.

Little is known about the plot of the film, but the trailer offered audiences a look at Robert Pattinson’s gritty Batman and the ensemble of iconic characters. Along with Rob taking on the role of the Dark Knight, Zoë Kravitz will play Selina Kyle/ Catwoman, the next actress to take on the role after actresses like Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer, Eartha Kitt and more. Paul Dano also stars in the film as the enigmatic Riddler, along with Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.