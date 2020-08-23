Before & After Pics
Colin Farrell Looks Completely Unrecognizable As The Penguin In ‘The Batman’ Trailer — Before & After Pics

Actor Colin Farrell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dumbo' in London, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Irish actor Colin Farrell enjoys his coffee on the go while out running errands in Los Angeles. Pictured: Colin Farrell BACKGRID USA 26 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Colin Farrell is seen out and about in Los Angeles showing off his muscles in a tank top. 17 Jul 2020 Pictured: Colin Farrell. Photo credit: Lies Angeles / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689308_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Colin Farrell attends the premiere for "Widows" on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Colin Farrell plays notorious ‘Batman’ villain ‘The Penguin’ & underwent a dramatic transformation — to the point fans didn’t even believe it was him!

Colin Farrell, is that you? The 44-year-old made a brief appearance in the newly dropped trailer for highly anticipated film The Batman, and looked completely unrecognizable in a short scene! The Irish-born actor is playing legendary Batman villain The Penguin — also known as Oswald Cobblepot — and underwent a serious transformation. In a short clip from the trailer, Colin can he seen wearing heavy prosthetics by artist Mike Marino, changing the look of his face completely.

Colin Farrell is seen without prosthetics. (MEGA)

The actor can he heard yelling “Whoa — this guy’s crazy!” in a dramatic car chase scene towards the end of the epic two minute trailer, which was released on Saturday, Aug. 22. A closer look reveals that the prosthetics elongated and widened Colin’s nose, in addition to adding weight to his face. Beyond that, his hairline was dramatically receded, changing the width of his forehead area. Artist Matt went as far to clarify for a confused fan that the re-posted images were, in fact, Colin via Instagram.

Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as villain The Penguin in ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. (Courtesy of Youtube)

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, 34, in the title role, as well as Zoe Kravitz, 31, as Catwoman and Paul Dano, 36, as The Riddler. The chemistry between Rob and Zoe in a brief scene was off the charts, and — even though production isn’t finished — the movie looks beyond epic. Notably, The Penguin remains one of Batman’s best-known bad guys, and was iconically portrayed by Danny DeVito, 75, alongside Michael Keaton in 1992’s Batman Returns. The latest version of the DC Comic film is set for release by Warner Bros. in 2021.

Colin was recently spotted out-and-about in Los Angeles while production on the superhero film remains on hiatus. The actor hit grabbed a to-go coffee on July 26, showing off his buffed up arms in a sleeveless black tank top. Colin stayed fairly incognito with a protective face mask and matching beanie as he enjoyed his solo stroll.