Rob Lowe spent the weekend soaking up the Santa Barbara sun and enjoying the beach with a few pals just days before fans see him reunite with ‘The West Wing’ cast on October 15!

Rob Lowe totally embraced the California lifestyle on Sunday, October 11. The actor was spotted taking a stroll on a Santa Barbara beach over the weekend, where he went shirtless for his relaxing day soaking up the sun and surf. The actor, 56, looked impressively fit, opting to go shirtless for his day on the sand. Rob wore a pair of blue swim trunks and rocked a silver medallion necklace. He showed off his tattoo on his upper-left shoulder and looked completely relaxed.

The Parks and Recreation alum has been spending quite a lot of time at the beach in the last few months. In August, Rob was spotted walking along the shore once again. He flaunted his toned body while enjoying a day with his family. In June, Rob also got in plenty of bonding time with his son, Matthew, 27, and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, 59, as they spent some time in the waves working on their boogie boarding skills! But this Friday, Rob will trade his swim trunks for a business suit for a major TV event.

Rob’s latest outing comes just a few days before The West Wing‘s October 15 HBO Max special reunion. For fans who don’t know, Rob played Sam Seaborn on the acclaimed drama series from 1999-2002, appearing in 85 episodes including two episodes in the show’s final season, which aired in 2006. For his work on the critically lauded political drama, Rob earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2001!

This time around, nearly the entire West Wing cast will come together for a special event encouraging audiences to vote on November 3rd. It’ll be the first time in 17 years that the cast will assemble for the televised special, benefitting When We All Vote. For fans of the late ’90s and early aughts series, the setting looks quite different.

The special is a staged rendition of the season 3 episode “Hartsfield’s Landing.” A trailer for the reunion released on October 8, giving audiences new and old a look at the entire set and the cast members greeting one another on the stage. Rob will be joined by cast members Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradely Witford, and more for the event, which debuts on HBO Max this Friday, October 15. We cannot wait to see Rob and the cast get into character and get out the vote!