Rob Lowe, 56, Looks Buff While Going Shirtless During A Beach Day – See Pic

Rob Lowe was spotted soaking up the last few sun rays of summer while on the beach in Santa Barbara over the weekend! Check out the photo of the 56-year-old actor looking built on the beach!

Rob Lowe is literally giving us so much life with this beach pic. The Parks & Recreation alum, 56, was seen enjoying a casual day at the beach on Sunday, August 23, in Santa Barbara, CA. Cameras caught the father-of-two sporting a two-toned blue swimsuit with horizontal stripes. Rob had seemingly gone for a swim, as his hair was clearly wet and slightly spiked.

The built actor showed off his fit physique — proving age is merely a number when it comes to staying trim. Photographers also captured Rob’s tattoo on his upper left arm, as well as the gold medallion necklace around his neck. Like so many, Rob has been enjoying the summer as much as possible, and has been spending quite a lot of time at the beach!

Rob and members of his family, wife Sheryl Berkoff, 59, and the couple’s eldest son, Matthew, 27, were seen having a lovely mini-getaway on June 13 at the exact same beach. While Sheryl, whom Rob has been married to for nearly 30 years, stayed on dry land, Matthew and Rob took to the water and did a bit of body surfing and boogie boarding. The family even brought along their two sweet pups for the trip, but Sheryl and Rob’s youngest son, John, 25, wasn’t seen on the excursion.

Fans have absolutely loved seeing Rob mature over the years. The actor has been a mainstay since the 1980s, appearing in films like The Outsiders (1982), St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), and About Last Night (1986). Between 1999-2006, Rob appeared on the Emmy Award-winning series The West Wing as Sam Seaborn, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2001! Although his career never really faltered, Rob had a major resurgence when he joined the cast of the Amy Poehler-led comedy Parks & Recreation in 2010, as Chris Traeger, whose aptitude for and love of fitness was wholly unmatched.

And it seems that same enthusiasm for a healthy, active lifestyle has stuck with Rob since the series concluded in 2015! Rob is in good company when it comes to men of a certain age who look great when they go shirtless.