Rob Lowe, 56, Fans Go Wild After He Shows Off Grey Hair During ‘Parks & Rec’ Announcement

Rob Lowe shared an ‘important announcement’ about the upcoming reunion episode of ‘Parks and Rec’ while showing off his new salt and pepper hair.

Robe Lowe is keeping it natural! The 56-year-old took to Instagram to announce he was set to reprise his role on the beloved show Parks And Rec for a reunion episode, and fans noticed something different about the actor. As hair salons are closed amid the coronavirus lockdown, Rob is embracing his roots (literally), showing off the grey hair around the sides of his head. Although fans were understandably excited about the announcement that Parks And Rec would return for a special episode, in aid of the COVID-19 crises, many wanted to talk about the West Wing star’s salt and pepper hair, as he transforms into a silver fox.

“The only person that can look even better during a pandemic and shelter at home order. Damn,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “I’m liking the gray hair! Makes your eyes pop.” Rob’s April 23 clip showed him talking to the camera, and offering several details about the upcoming episode, in which he’ll reprise his character Chris Traeger. “Yes, it is literally true. The Parks And Rec gang is back next Thursday,” he said. “We shot a brand new episode totally in secret on our iPhones. It was literally pretty hard, pretty hard to do.”

Rob then added, “The whole gang’s back.” His co-star Adam Scott also commented on the clip, “You look f*****g incredible,” he wrote. It comes as NBC officially announced that the cast of Parks and Rec would reunite for a half-hour scripted special airing on April 30. The episode is set tp feature Rob, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Jim O’Heir, and Retta, who will all be back in character for the special. Fans of the series are also expecting several guest stars from the original show to make cameos on the special.

Earlier in the lockdown period, Rob made headlines after he transformed himself into Tiger King star Joe Exotic. His hilarious backyard photoshoot showed him dressed as the infamous cat lover and hair bleach enthusiast, the subject of Netflix’s Tiger King, and he pulled off the ensemble pretty well. The three photos, posted to Instagram on April 5, show Rob with his tiger (a very tiny and unenthused dog), as he wears a leopard shirt, Bass Pro Shops hat, a sabertooth necklace, wraparound sunglasses, and a gun on his hip.