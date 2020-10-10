How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Scott Disick’s Maskless Nights Out With Mystery Women

Scott Disick was spotted without a protective face mask at West Hollywood hot spot Catch with a male and two blonde women on Oct. 6.

Scott Disick, 37, raised eyebrows when he was spotted out sans a protective face mask — but his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, isn’t concerned. “Kourt trusts that when it comes to his family that he has the best interests at hand and wanting to protect them is the first thing on his mind. When he goes out with friends, these are trusted people to Scott and Kourt is not going to give him much grief for not wearing a mask because she knows he is being safe,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The Flip It Like Disick star was spotted out at celebrity hotspot Catch on Oct. 6 with a male friend and two mystery blondes, fresh off his date with model Bella Banos, 24. “Now would that conversation change if he were to catch COVID, that conversation can be had if it were to happen but as of right now Kourt is confident that Scott isn’t being reckless and has his health on the forefront of his mind,” the source also said.

The exes, who split in 2015, actively co-parent their three adorable kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. “Kourtney completely trusts Scott and knows he would never do anything to put her or their kid’s health at risk. He’s an adult and is allowed to enjoy a night out with friends,” a second insider added. “He’s not hanging out at crowded house parties or partying at nightclubs, etc. At the end of the day, they’ve come a long way to be in the healthy co-parenting situation they’re in now and she knows he puts his children first no matter what,” the source explained.

Scott has actively posted photos and updates of his kids in recent weeks — including an adorable photo of his lookalike daughter Penelope cuddling a puppy — showing he’s actively balancing his family and social life. “Kourtney knows that Scott is responsible and takes every safety precaution when it comes to hanging around friends in order to protect himself and their kids. She feels there needs to be a healthy balance between maintaining a life of normalcy and also keeping safe so she understands why he’s been spending time with friends, just as she has,” our second source concluded.