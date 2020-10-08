Kourtney Kardashian Upstages Kylie Jenner’s Halloween Decorations With The Most Spooky Table Setting

Kourtney Kardashian just got into the Halloween spirit in a big way. She used super spooky decorations to make for a haunted dining room, including skulls and ravens.

Move over Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian has come to play hard when it comes to their family’s Halloween decorations. The 41-year-old took a more dark aestheic, turning her formal dining room into a haunted feasting area with skulls on place settings, stuffed ravens, silver skeletons and plenty of cobwebs. The mother of three showed it off in two Oct. 8 Instagram stories videos, set to “This Is Halloween” from Tim Burton‘s classic 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas. You can check out the video here.

Kourtney Kardashian goes all-out with her spooky Halloween decorationshttps://t.co/d5QqGxSFEg pic.twitter.com/H2SfBz8wVW — realrealitytvland (@realitytvland_) October 8, 2020

The color schematic is in all black, white and silver, unlike Kylie’s festive orange pumpkin-themed decor. The video pans along Kourt’s dining room table, as a silver skeleton wearing a black top hat sits in the corner. Bouquets of white roses are dotted across the table, mixed in with pumpkins painted black.

The table is set for some spooky guests to arrive, as all of the black plates feature a pattern of a skull with a crown of white roses. Even matching bowls for anyone wanting soup have the same haunted design. Down the center of the table, black skull candles are lit, as well as elegant long white ones in a silver candelabra, making for perfect lighting by the soft flame.

A skeleton’s hand is seen reaching out from the table’s surface, while crystal glassware is next to each place setting with matching goblets covered in spiderwebs nearby. There’s even a stuffed raven inside a glass casing, with another setup nearby on the table featuring a creepy tarantula. Kourt and her family aren’t going to be having any meals in this dining room anytime soon, but thank goodness she’s got a big house and multiple eating areas.

Kourtney’s theme is in stark contrast to Kylie’s Halloween decorations at her $36 million mansion, which she shared with fans in a series of Instagram photos and videos on Sept. 30. She had all of the shrubbery surrounding the house covered completely in orange mini-lights, much to her two-year-old daughter Stormi‘s delight. Kylie had two mummies guarding either side of the doors leading from her pool area into the home’s interior.

Ky then had cute Halloween touches throughout the house, from black and orange spider shaped candle holders on her living room table, to a Jack-O-Lantern on a shelf, just like Christmas’ Elf on a Shelf. The lip kit queen included a display featuring two witches in a corner, with one wearing a large pumpkin skirt. Kylie’s kitchen was even festive, with orange hand towels featuring black Grim Reaper outlines on them hanging from her oven, and pumpkin and ghost bowls holding candy corn and other Halloween candies. The youngest and oldest Kar-Jenner sisters definitely have opposite takes on Halloween home decor, but both are killing it with their personal styles.