‘Raven About BUNK’D’: Raven-Symone & Miranda May Tease ‘Huge Musical Moment’ In Crossover

The ‘Raven’s Home’ and ‘BUNK’D’ crossover has finally happened! Raven-Symoné and Miranda Tease tease the episode event, including Raven and Lou’s dynamic.

Get ready for one camp-tactic event! The latest Disney Channel Crossover is Raven About BUNK’D, which airs July 24 at 8 p.m. This episode went combines the Raven’s Home and BUNK’D casts for the very first time. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Raven-Symoné and Miranda May about Raven meeting Lou at Camp Kikiwaka.

“I think at first, obviously, Lou has never met a stranger in her life, so she’s all about it,” Miranda told HollywoodLife. “I think it takes Raven a second to hop on the Lou train. But she does. She loves her. She couldn’t resist.”

Raven added, “I love playing off of Lou because when I watched BUNK’D I’m just like, ‘That girl is hilarious.’ I look at her as a professional first, and then I look at the character.” Raven said it “brought me joy to do my character with her. I think our banter is interesting. I think it’s super honest and hilarious for our characters.”

Bringing the casts of Raven’s Home and BUNK’D together was a blast for everyone involved. “It was awesome to see everybody have somebody,” Miranda revealed. “To bring our friendship our work life was very fun… It was fun to see people have fun doing what they love.”

Since this is Disney Channel we’re talking about, we had to ask about a possible musical moment during the crossover. “There is a huge musical moment!” Raven declared. “You can’t have a Disney event without music, come on!” She admitted that she is a little “mad” that she didn’t get a musical moment in the crossover. Maybe next time, Raven!

The synopsis for the crossover episode reads: “Raven, Chelsea, Booker, Nia, Levi and Tess set out on a long road trip to Maine’s Camp Champion, but a GPS glitch sends them off course to Camp Kikiwaka, a place with an uncertain future even for those who can catch a glimpse of the future. While Raven and Chelsea hunt for Maine lobster, the kids make arts and crafts and develop feats of engineering, and then set out to find the camp’s infamous “Snipe” in Moose Rump’s Forbidden Forest. The adventure also includes celebrity piglets, hidden tunnels and a musical performance, as the newcomers forge a camaraderie with Lou, Noah, Ava, Destiny, Gwen, Finn and Matteo – and set out to own the summer.”