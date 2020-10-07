‘Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto & Will Estes Confirm Romance With Sweet PDA Pic

Instagram official! Adorable couple Torrey DeVitto & Will Estes looked so in love in new photos shared to their Instagram accounts.

Torrey DeVitto, 36, and Will Estes, 41, are an item! The Chicago Med star confirmed her new romance on Instagram with a photo posted on Tuesday, Oct. 6. “2020 Accessory…Mask on ear so as not to forget it when leaving the house. #wearamask,” she captioned the black and white selfie of them. In the cute photo, Torrey snuggles her face against Will’s, who has a black face mask hanging off his right ear. Will, who is best known for his role on Blue Bloods, also shared a pic of the two!

In Will’s post, the pair both rock Everlane’s “100% human” black face masks (available in a pack of 5 for $38) as they share another snuggle. A romantic sunset was pictured behind them, with the sky illuminated pink and orange. “Beautiful skies,” the Los Angeles native wrote in his own caption, posted the same day as Torrey’s. “Is that Torrey DeVitto?!?!” an excited fan wrote in the comments. We’re already loving this couple!

Torrey was previously dating Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer, 36, until their reported May 2019 split. She was also married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 38, from 2011 – 2013 (Torrey also appeared on Vampire Diaries as Dr. Meredith Fell with Paul). The bombshell brunette opened up about being as “single as it comes” in an interview with Us Weekly in Nov. 2019 — including what she was looking for in her next relationship. “What am I looking for? A best friend, somebody to travel with, a partner, somebody who has the same values as me,” the former Pretty Little Liars star revealed. “You know? A family unit, traveling, just fun. But in the meantime, I’m having so much fun with my friends, and traveling and working,” she also said.

Melrose Place alum Daphne Zuniga, 57, was loving the new IG-official couple. “Aah! I love it when the universe does her best!!! @torreydevitto @willestes101 You two are superb humans!” she gushed, adding a red heart emoji. “Oh my gosh are you dating? This makes my heart happy. Loved and crushed on Will since American Dreams (I’ll never understand it getting cancelled), and you since like forever. How perfect!” a fan also wrote.