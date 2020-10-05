‘DWTS’ Recap: [Spoiler] Is Eliminated After A Major Scoring Error In The Final Moments

The Oct. 5 episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ featured some of the most memorable dances yet, but the final moments were downright shocking. Tyra Banks revealed there had been a scoring error during the bottom two reveal.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach kick things off with a paso doble to “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled. Nelly and Daniella bring the fierceness with this dance. Derek Hough tells Nelly that he “really enjoyed that,” but he wants to see “more shape” moving forward. Bruno Tonioli is well aware that Nelly has the power to be a great dancer, now it’s time to “refine the artistry.” Carrie Ann Inaba raves that this performance was what she was looking for. She says there was “not one misstep” and a major “improvement.” Nelly and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko take on the foxtrot and dance to “Adore You” by Harry Styles. Before the performance, Chrishell reveals she’s giving herself hormone injections and going through IVF. She briefly discusses her “public divorce” with Justin Hartley, and she says she wants to be ready to have a child in the future. Chrishell and Gleb’s performance is very, very sexy. Bruno says the performance “started very well,” but Chrishell lost her footwork. Carrie wants Chrishell to pay a “little bit more attention to the feet.” Derek admits he didn’t see Chrishell’s stumble and declares this was her “best dance” yet! Chrishell and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 22 out of 30.

Next up, Monica Valdama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the samba to “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus. This is by far her best dance yet. Carrie Ann notes that the chemistry between Monica and Val is so much better, and that made the performance better. Derek loves that it was a “proper samba” and tells Monica this was her “best dance.” Bruno agrees with Derek and praises them for their “pure samba.” Monica and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe are challenged to a paso doble to Katy Perry’s “Rise.” Anne doesn’t hold back, that’s for sure. She brings the energy every time. Carrie Ann tells Anne that watching her is “inspiring” her on so many levels. She loves that Anne never gives up. Anne and Keo’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson stun everyone with their sensual rumba to Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me.” Bruno loves that they were “so in tune.” Nev admits that he trimmed his chest hair for the first time in 15 years for this dance! Carrie Ann raves over Nev’s “excellent frame,” and Derek calls the performance “beautiful.” Nev and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber slay in the ballroom with their salsa to “Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin. Carrie Ann reveals everyone was up on their feet dancing to this performance. Derek says this performance was so much better than last week and tells Justina that he loves her authenticity in the ballroom. Justina and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev’s Viennese waltz to “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs is simply stunning. Kaitlyn is truly a frontrunner. Derek tells Kaitlyn that she’s “so elegant, so effortless.” He’s also looking forward to seeing Katilyn a different type of dance. Carrie Ann loves the lyricism Kaitlyn has and thinks she’s really special. Kaitlyn and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 25 out of 30. They earn the first 9 of the season!

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart bring the energy with their jive to Elton John’s “Crocodile Rock.” Bruno notes the performance was “sharp” and says that he’s finally seeing the “real” Johnny. Carrie Ann raves over the “incredible” performance. Johnny and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong are ready to prove the haters wrong. Jeannie’s own mom is betting against her! Their tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes is the epitome of fierce. Carrie Ann says the performance was “so good,” but there was just a small misstep at the end. Derek tells Jeannie her focus was “spot on” this week. Bruno also points out the mistake, but he loves the range that Jeannie is bringing. Jeannie and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd’s rumba is dedicated to the grandmother who raised him and his siblings. Vernon can move his hips. There’s no doubt about that! Derek tells him to just watch his hands, but it was otherwise “beautiful” performance. Bruno says Vernon moves better and better each week. Carrie Ann loves Vernon’s “momentum,” and that’s what makes him stand out. Vernon and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 22 out of 30.

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess bring the passion with their cha-cha to “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas. Bruno says Jesse “almost had the timing,” but he forgot the hips. He wants Jesse to push a “little bit harder.” Carrie Ann notes that Jesse’s “musicality has improved” but wants to see more an “easiness” in Jesse. Derek advises Jesse to always move a “little bit behind the music.” Jesse and Sharna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

Skai Jackson is dedicating her performance to her dear friend Cameron Boyce, who passed away in July 2019 at 20 years old. She says that Cameron “really molded” her into the person she is today. A picture of her and Cameron is her phone case, and she reveals to Alan Bersten that Cameron was a big reason she did the show. Skai and Alan’s foxtrot to John Legend’s “Ordinary People” is nothing short of spectacular. Carrie Ann is in tears and “blown away” by the performance. Derek says this was his “absolute favorite dance of the night.” Carrie Ann is still in tears and says the performance was “sheer perfection.” Skai tears up as well. Bruno calls the performance “stunning,” and the “poise was literally regal.” Skai and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 28 out of 30. The first 10 of the season!

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke end the night with a cha-cha to the Backstreet Boys hit “Larger Than Life.” His bandmates perform along with him during the performance! Derek admits that he just loves watching AJ. He’s so likable. Bruno and Carrie Ann give a few notes, but they love AJ’s performance overall. AJ and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

It comes down to Anne and Keo, Vernon and Peta, and Chrishell and Gleb. Suddenly, Tyra announces that there’s been an error. The bottom two couples are actually Anne and Keo, along with Monica and Val. It’s up to the judges now. Carrie Ann and Derek decide to save Monica and Val, which means Keo and Anne have been eliminated!