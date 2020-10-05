Anne Heche: 5 Things To Know About The ‘DWTS’ Star, 51, & Emmy-Nominated Actress

Anne Heche is one of the celebrities still hoping to win the mirrorball trophy on ‘DWTS.’ HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about this Emmy-nominated actress.

Anne Heche, 51, is currently hitting the Dancing With the Stars ballroom each week in hopes of becoming the season 29 champion. The actress is partnered with DWTS pro Keo Motsepe. Anne is a famous actress who has starred in countless TV shows and movies. So, who is Anne Heche? Find out more about Anne’s past, including her romances, below.

1. Anne is a notable TV star. Anne earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the Lifetime TV movie Gracie’s Choice. She also starred in the ABC series Men in Trees, Hung, and The Brave. Anne recently had the recurring role of Dep. Superintendent Katherine Brennan on Chicago P.D.

2. She has also starred in a number of films. Anne is best known for starring alongside Harrison Ford in the adventure comedy Six Days, Seven Nights in 1998. She also starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer, John Q., and in the 1998 Psycho remake.

3. Anne dated Ellen DeGeneres. The couple started dating in 1997. They broke up in 2000, but Anne has no bad blood with her ex. “Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor,” Heche told Mr. Warburton magazine in 2020. “I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her.”

4. She has two kids. Anne married Coleman “Coley” Laffoon in 2001, and their son, Homer, was born in 2002. They split in 2007, and their divorce was finalized in 2009. Anne soon began dating her Men in Trees co-star James Tupper, and their son, Atlas, was born in 2009. Anne and James broke up in 2018.

5. Anne has battled mental illness in the past. “I had a fantasy world that I escaped to. I called my other personality Celestia,” she told Barbara Walters in 2006. “I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane.” Anne said that her troubles started when her father, Donald Heche, began sexually abusing her when she was just a toddler. Anne opened up about her painful childhood in her 2003 memoir, Call Me Crazy.