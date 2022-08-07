Anne Heche’s Exes James Tupper & Thomas Jane React To Her Terrifying Crash

Two of Anne Heche‘s ex-boyfriends are speaking out after her scary car crash in Mar Vista, CA on Aug. 5. The actress has been in the hospital due to injuries from the crash and the fire it caused, and both James Tupper, 57, and Thomas Jane, 53, who she worked with and dated in the past, have reacted to the concerning news on social media and in a statement. Anne worked with James on the ABC show Men in Trees, and dated him from 2006 until 2018, and worked with Thomas on the HBO series Hung before later dating him in 2019.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you,” James wrote in an Instagram post on the same day of the crash. He also included a smiling photo of Anne with their 13-year-old son Atlas.

Thomas gave a statement to Daily Mail shortly after the crash. He called her “one of the true talents of her generation” and said that he offers his “thoughts and prayers.” He also revealed that she’s “expected to pull through” but remains intubated in the hospital since she’s suffering from burns.

James and Thomas’ reactions come after Anne made headlines for shockingly crashing her blue Mini Cooper into an apartment building and then a house in the Mar Vista area. In the second crash, the car caught on fire and caused the house to engulf in flames as well. Reports say she spent around 30 minutes in the vehicle before she was dragged to safety by firefighters.

Although the cause of the crash has yet to be determined, it is thought Anne was under the influence of alcohol since what appeared to be a bottle liquor was spotted next to her in a photo taken moments before the second crash. “Anne is currently in stable condition,” her rep said to People magazine on Aug. 6. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”