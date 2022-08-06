Anne Heche’s Kids: Meet The Star’s Two Sons Homer & Atlas

Anne Heche was hospitalized and in critical condition following a horrific car crash in Los Angeles on August 5. The 53-year-old Six Days, Seven Nights star was driving and smashed into a residential home, engulfing both the vehicle and home in flames. It took firefighters over an hour to “access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. “Anne is in the ICU, she’s lucky to be alive,” a source for CNN said at the time. “She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.”

In the wake of the news, HollywoodLife is taking a closer look at Anne’s life. She first rose to fame working on the soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991, earning a Daytime Emmy Award for her dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. She then jumped from the small screen to the big screen, starring in a string of hits in the ’90s such as Volcano, Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco. However, it was her highly publicized romance with Ellen DeGeneres that made her a household name. Ther pair dated from 1997 to 2000.

More recently, Anne was seen in The Vanished with Thomas Jane, the TV cop drama Chicago P.D. and The Weeknd’s HBO show The Idol, starring Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

Anne’s personal life is just as successful as her Hollywood one. The star is the proud mother of two amazing sons. While we send Anne well wishes as she recovers, let’s find out more about her boys named Homer and Atlas, below.

Homer

Rumors flew that Anne left Ellen for cameraman Coleman Laffoon, as they met while he worked on Ellen’s comedy tour. Whatever the case, the pair would go on to marry on September 1, 2001. After five and a half years of marriage, the couple split and a bitter divorce ensued, including a custody battle over their son Homer, whom they welcomed in 2002. A judge ruled that Anne must pay $275,000 to her ex-husband, along with monthly child-support payments of $3,700 for the care of Homer. The couple agreed to split the cost of any “agreed upon extracurricular activities” for their son, according to court documents. As Anne and Homer are extremely private, there is little information on Homer’s recent activities.

Atlas

Anne met actor James Tupper on the set of Men in Trees in 2006 while she was still married to Coleman. Eyebrows were raised when Anne filed for divorce from Coleman and soon began dating James. The couple moved in together in 2007 and confirmed that they were expecting a child in December 2008. Anne and James named their bundle of joy Atlas, after a Greek god who held up the heavens. Although they were together for more than a decade, the pair never married and eventually split in 2018. Again, little is known about Atlas, as he and his mother are very private.