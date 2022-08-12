Anne Heche’s Son Says He’s ‘Left With A Deep, Wordless Sadness’ After Her Death

Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon paid tribute to his mother, after her passing at 53 on Friday, August 12. Homer, 20, who the actress shared with her ex Coleman Laffoon, honored his mom with an emotional statement to People. “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” he said. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.”

Homer continued and said that he hoped that Anne was no longer in pain. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” he said. He concluded the tribute by expressing his love for his mom. “Rest In Peace Mom, I love you,” he wrote.

Besides the tribute to his mom, Homer also thanked family, friends and fans for all the kind messages they shared in the days since the accident. “I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time,” he said.

Homer had reportedly been a strong advocate for his mom following her terrifying car crash on August 5. He’d been by his mom’s side, seeking the “best care” since she was hospitalized, a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for that to happen,” the insider told the outlet.

After Anne’s horrifying car crash, she was hospitalized and in a coma on August 5. Nearly a week after the crash, the Return to Paradise star’s team released a statement saying that she was “not expected to survive” following the crash. “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” they told HollywoodLife in an email. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

Homer was the only child from Anne’s marriage to Coleman. She shared her younger son Atlas, 13, with her ex James Tupper.

Homer and Atlas were Anne’s only kids. She had Homer in 2002, after she tied the knot with cameraman Coleman Laffoon, following her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. The couple were married from 2001 until 2007, when Anne filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2009. Following her split from Coleman, she met James Tupper while working on the film Men In Trees, and the pair got romantically involved in 2007. The couple welcomed their son Atlas in 2008. Their relationship came to an end after a decade in 2018.