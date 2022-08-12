Anne Heche Declared Brain Dead & ‘Not Expected To Survive’ Following Car Crash

Update (8/12/22 2:01 p.m. ET): Anne Heche‘s representative has shared new details with HollywoodLife following reports that she was “not expected to survive.” They confirmed that she was “declared brain dead” on Thursday night. She is still on life support to determine if she’s able to donate her organs.

Original: Anne Heche, 53, is “not expected to survive” as she remains intubated in the hospital following a tragic car crash and driving into a residential home on Aug. 5. “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” her rep also said to HollywoodLife via email.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the rep added.

The tragic prognosis comes just days after an accident that left her severely burned. The actress was allegedly seen speeding in a blue Mini Cooper down several Los Angeles streets before initially crashing into an apartment building. As residents of the building attempted to help her, she drove off before driving into a residential home in the Mar Vista area. The car was then engulfed in flames, also destroying the home and all the belongings inside.

The Emmy Award winner has remained unconscious and in the hospital at Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CA since. “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the rep said further, going on to thank fans for their support.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” they said. “More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that drugs were found in Anne’s system in a statement made earlier on Aug. 11. LAPD clarified, however, that they have to “rule out any substances administered at the hospital” with additional testing. She is also under investigation for a felony DUI after the woman inside the destroyed home needed treatment for injuries.

Anne has two children: son Homer, now 20, with ex-husband Coley Laffoon. She is also mom to 13-year-old Atlas with her ex-partner James Tupper, who she met while filming Men In Trees in Vancouver, British Columbia. In a statement earlier this week, James sent love for his ex, who he split from in 2018.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche,” he captioned a photo with his son Atlas. “We love you,” he signed off.