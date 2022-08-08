Anne Heche Will Be Charged With Hit & Run, If She Was Intoxicated At Time Of Fiery Crash

Anne Heche will be charged with a misdemeanor if her blood results show that she was intoxicated following an investigation into the scary car crash on Friday, August 5. An LAPD officer told HollywoodLife that an investigation into the driver and crash was still underway. “Today we got an update that there is an ongoing investigation pending a blood result. If it shows that the driver was intoxicated, they will be charged with a misdemeanor hit and run. The case will be presented to the city district attorney’s office,” the LAPD officer said. Though the LAPD official could not confirm this to be Anne Heche, HollywoodLife.com has independently confirmed that the driver, in this case, is in fact, Anne.

The official also confirmed that one person involved in the crash in the Mar Vista area was also taken to the hospital after the crash on Friday morning. “The vehicle hit a house and was also involved in a hit and run, which detectives determined later that day during their investigation. One person was transported by LAFD to a local hospital,” they said.

After the crash, it was reported that Anne, 53, was taken to the hospital. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star’s rep asked fans to keep the actress in their prayers in a statement to People. “Anne is currently in stable condition,” they said. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Following the crash, two of Anne’s exes made public shows of support for her. Her ex James Tupper, who she dated for 12 years shared a photo of her with their teenage son Atlas with a loving message for her. “Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight,” he wrote with a broken heart emoji. “We love you.” Thomas Jane also called for thoughts and prayers for his ex.