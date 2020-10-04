Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Being Blacklisted In Hollywood At 12 Due To Addiction: ‘I Know How Lucky I Am’

After catapulting to fame at just 4 years old, Drew Barrymore was labelled ‘damaged goods’ before she hit her teens — but says she’s now ‘grateful’ for all of her opportunities.

Drew Barrymore, 45, is an open book when it comes to past struggles. The newly-crowned talk show host recently opened up about her early experiences in Hollywood, which lead to her being “blacklisted” after becoming addicted to cocaine and marijuana at only 12 years old. “I don’t know how I ended up here but I will never lose sight of how lucky I am. Being blacklisted at 12, I appreciate every job I have,” she said in an interview with The Sun, referring to her new daytime series, The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I know what it’s like to lose and work for things and be so lucky and have the opportunities I have and everything in between. I don’t think there’s much to hide at this point,” Drew — who shot to fame after starring in Steven Spielberg‘s E.T. at just 4-years-old — shared. “[Hollywood] just wrote me off as damaged goods and I, sadly, understood that,” she reflected, describing herself as a “party girl.” After a suicide attempt at just 14-years-old, her mom, actress Jaid Barrymore, 74, took her to rehab. At 17, she made a successful return to acting, appearing in movies like Poison Ivy, Never Been Kissed and The Wedding Singer.

Despite her own status in Hollywood, she confessed to fear about other celebrities not wanting to come onto her show. “I’m honored anyone will come on the show. I’m not an assuming person,” she shared. “I’ve been in this industry my whole life but I’m just as excited to be around people of note as anyone would be,” she explained. Since the series premiere, Drew has hosted a slew of A-Listers, including friend Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks (who taught her how to “smize”), and former Charlie’s Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

“I’ve never pretended to be anyone I’m not. I’ve never felt more humble and grateful than I do right now — to be alive, to have two kids that are healthy, to be among this crew and this team and getting this opportunity,” she added. Drew is mom to two kids with ex Will Kopelman, 42 — Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6. “When you have your kids, it’s different. You get asked to be the best version of yourself and that was something I didn’t take lightly…I struggle, I fail and one of the most important things I want to teach my own kids — and myself as I grow with them — is that change is so important, change in the world and change in yourself,” she said.