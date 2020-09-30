Pierce Brosnan may be 67 years old, but he doesn’t look a day over 40. Need proof? Take a look at these hot new pics of the ‘007’ actor shirtless on the beach.

Pierce Brosnan appears to be super proud of his body, and he certainly should be. The 67-year-old actor, who’s most famous for playing “007” in several James Bond movies, showed off his fit physique while running around on the sandy shores of Hawaii on Sept. 29.

Pierce, who purchased a cottage on the Hawaiian island of Kauai in 2002, appeared drenched from water on Tuesday after taking a dip in the ocean with some snorkeling gear. He was only wearing swimming trunks, so his incredible muscles were on full display for all to see.

The new beach pics come just days after the hunky actor celebrated his wife, journalist Keely Shaye Smith‘s, 57th birthday by painting some artwork. Pierce shared his masterpiece on Instagram and captioned the images with the following message: “Happy birthday Keely my darling, thank God for you angel heart. A few paintings on this day, with ever my love. “Spring” still in the works! … “My Old Chair””.

Pierce, who is also famous for starring in Mrs. Doubtfire with Robin Williams and Sally Field, fronted four James Bond movies between 1995 and 2002: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. And if you ask us, he looks completely ready to star in another one — he’s so fit!