Pierce Brosnan, 67, Looks Super Buff While Running On The Beach Shirtless — Pics

EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan hits the beach on the day it was reported that he has given up on the California dream and moved permanently to Hawaii. Former James Bond star Brosnan, still in great shape at 67, put his Malibu beach house up for sale for a cool $100 million. 29 Sep 2020 Pictured: Pierce Brosnan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA704288_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pierce Brosnan may be 67 years old, but he doesn’t look a day over 40. Need proof? Take a look at these hot new pics of the ‘007’ actor shirtless on the beach.

Pierce Brosnan appears to be super proud of his body, and he certainly should be. The 67-year-old actor, who’s most famous for playing “007” in several James Bond movies, showed off his fit physique while running around on the sandy shores of Hawaii on Sept. 29.

Pierce, who purchased a cottage on the Hawaiian island of Kauai in 2002, appeared drenched from water on Tuesday after taking a dip in the ocean with some snorkeling gear. He was only wearing swimming trunks, so his incredible muscles were on full display for all to see.

Pierce Brosnan running on the beach in Hawaii on Sept. 29, 2020. (MEGA)

The new beach pics come just days after the hunky actor celebrated his wife, journalist Keely Shaye Smith‘s, 57th birthday by painting some artwork. Pierce shared his masterpiece on Instagram and captioned the images with the following message: “Happy birthday Keely my darling, thank God for you angel heart. A few paintings on this day, with ever my love. “Spring” still in the works! … “My Old Chair””.

Pierce Brosnan running on the beach in Hawaii on Sept. 29, 2020. (MEGA)

Pierce, who is also famous for starring in Mrs. Doubtfire with Robin Williams and Sally Field, fronted four James Bond movies between 1995 and 2002: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. And if you ask us, he looks completely ready to star in another one — he’s so fit!