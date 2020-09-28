Watch
Wendy Williams Reveals Whether She’s In A New Relationship After Fans Think She Teased Romance On IG

Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Wendy Williams wears a full-length Leopard Print dress as she left dinner at 'Catch' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.
Wendy Williams celebrates at Mr Chow restaurant after getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Beverly Hills. 17 Oct 2019
Wendy Williams wows in white and black while out in a sheer dress.
Wendy Williams set the record straight about her relationship status after one fan claimed that she’s been teasing a new man on social media! Here’s what she had to say about that on the Sept. 27 episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

Wendy Williams is still single, and she’s more than ready to mingle! The talk show host, 56, spilled the tea about her love life on Sunday night during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When the Bravo host opened the floor for fan questions, Wendy clarified, “I haven’t been teasing a new man on Instagram.”

Instead, Wendy said that she’s “simply been showing you pictures of me with friends.”  She explained, “When I do find the man man, he will not be on my instagram. That’s one thing I won’t be doing. Andy, it’s lonely out here in these streets, you throw yourself back into work,” Wendy admitted. “I’ve got Chit Chat and My Way [Wendy’s pet cats] at home, but I can’t wait to get back to dating and I’m not gonna lie about it, I can’t lie. And, what I won’t do is getting him involved with this show or on Instagram, no, no, no.”

Wendy Williams on 'WWHL'
Wendy Williams on the September 27 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.'

Wendy’s comments came as a surprise to those who tune into her daytime talk show, where she often speaks about her personal life. In a number of recent episodes — as part of her twelfth and current season — Wendy has made it known that she plans to use her show as an outlet to land a new man.

“I’m casting my rods in all the waters. This show is my No. 1 dating focus. — Hi boys,” Wendy said on her September 22 talk show. She reiterated, “So, this show is my No. 1 dating focus,” before expressing her interest in joining a dating app. “Then after that I like to go out and my eyes are always peeled. I’m always looking around…  I would like to be a part of some sort of dating app,” Wendy said, admitting, “I don’t know which one I don’t know how they work. I’m not technologically all into that.” Wendy went on to add that she hopes to be dating someone new by the time New Year’s Eve rolls around.

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams on the red carpet.
Wendy’s love life became a “Hot Topic” on her show and in the public eye, when she filed for divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter in April of 2019. Hunter, who was also her manager at the time, was removed from the Wendy Show as an executive producer following the news of their split. Wendy and Kevin share one child together, a son, Kevin Jr., 19.
Wendy filed “irreconcilable differences” in official divorce documents, (which were obtained by HollywoodLife) amid rumors about Hunter’s infidelity. It was later confirmed by Wendy, herself, that Hunter fathered a child with another woman while they were married. Kevin was accused of having a more than 10-year affair with a woman named Sharina Hudson. After Wendy filed for divorce, it took Hunter six days to break his silence. He released a lengthy public statement apologizing to his then estranged wife.