Nene Leakes Goes Off On Wendy Williams For Claiming She Quit ‘RHOA’ Because She ‘Likes Attention’

Wendy Williams addressed Nene Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ departure on the Sept. 27 episode of ‘WWHL,’ and Nene was NOT happy about what her former friend had to say.

Nene Leakes had a lot to say about Wendy Williams after the talk show host commented on her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Wendy appeared on the Sept. 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and said that she doesn’t think Nene has left RHOA for good. “I believe this is not a truth,” Wendy insisted to Andy Cohen. “Nene has quit the show several times, and you’ll have her back. Nene likes attention, dramatic attention.”

She also insinuated that Nene won’t be able to make money if she’s not on RHOA, and said that even if she gets a spin-off, it won’t work. “I don’t know what Nene is going to be doing for money,” Wendy continued. “I’m not trying to count coins, but the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff. Is it going to be like, Gregg [Leakes] and Nene on another reality show? That’s boring. Nene being a grandmother? That’s boring. Nene and her own kids? That’s boring. Nene trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring.”

Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

Nene caught wind of the interview and took to Twitter to fire back at both Wendy AND Andy. “Both are f their ratings are LOW!” Nene wrote. “BYE QUEENS!” She also added, “They both need my help with their poor ratings.” Then, in reference to Wendy’s comment about her not being able to make money without RHOA, Nene said, “I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the Leakes are good.”

Overall, Nene mostly seemed to be upset that Andy even asked Wendy about her situation in the first place. “They ALWAYS manipulating black women to say negative things about each other while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down!” she wrote. “They using me for ratings like they’ve always done.”

Wendy and Nene have had quite a tumultuous friendship. After years of feuding, they put aside their differences in Aug. 2019 and became friends. However, Nene was not happy with Wendy at the beginning of 2020 when Wendy told her talk show viewers that Nene was quitting RHOA, which was not true at the time. Then, in April, Wendy was admittedly pissed when Nene tried to get her to appear on RHOA by FaceTiming her while she was filming.

“I don’t have time for face or time or Facetime, period,” Wendy said. “If I don’t do it for my own parents of the show, why would I be doing it for someone over there? I like Nene, but she’s still an over there person to me! I made it very clear — I am not a Housewife. Sorry, but my career is a bit different than being a Housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention.” It looks like Wendy’s latest comments are just the latest in this pair’s drama-filled relationship!