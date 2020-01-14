News
Wendy Williams Defends NeNe Leakes After Kenya Moore Calls Her ‘Ugly’ In ‘RHOA’ Blowout 

News Editor

After NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore almost came to blows on the Jan. 12 episode of ‘RHOA,’ Kenya took to Twitter to slam NeNe about her ‘6 ugly nose jobs.’ — Something that didn’t sit well with Wendy Williams. Here’s what she had to say!

Wendy Williams may “like” Kenya Moore, but she’s team NeNe Leakes when it comes down to it. On Sunday night, The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans finally got to see the massive cast brawl that Bravo’s been teasing since before season 12 premiered — and, it was nothing short of INSANITY. While the women tried to figure out who the “snake” was that allegedly secretly recorded Cynthia Bailey slamming NeNe in a private conversation, things appeared to get physical between NeNe and Kenya.

After the episode [recap here] aired, Kenya tweeted about NeNe, “Does she own a mirror? On her 6th nose job always coming for the pretty girls on the show.” She used the hashtags, “#byeugly #byewig #byesnake #RHOA.” — That didn’t fly with Wendy, who’s very close with NeNe. 

“First of all, I think NeNe looks great, OK!,” the talk show host said on her January 14 show while discussing the drama. “And, it’s never a read Kenya, if the person you’re trying to read already exposed [themselves],” she explained, noting that NeNe has been open about her plastic surgery. “Look, NeNe will share her surgeon’s information with anybody here. NeNe’s getting money, NeNe spends it on herself and NeNe’s my friend,” Wendy said.

During Sunday’s episode, NeNe and Kenya took things to the next level with a screaming match of their own, separate from the cast argument that had already ensued. Fans of the two will know that their spat was mostly likely fueled by their pre-existing feud. After telling each other to “shut the f–k up, b–ch,” Kenya added, “Ain’t nobody thinking about NeNe’s stupid ass,” as NeNe left the room.

At the time, the cast was on a trip to Toronto for Carnival with costars, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille, along with friends of the Housewives Marlo Hampton, Tanya Sam and frequent RHOA guest Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir. We’ll for sure be tuning in next Sunday for the latter half of the drama!