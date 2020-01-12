‘RHOA’: NeNe & Kenya Nearly Brawl After After The Ladies Learn Yovanna Is 100% That Snake
NeNe and Kenya’s fight got so bad during the Jan. 12 episode of ‘RHOA’ that it had to be broken up by security. Plus, the ladies learned Tanya’s man might be cheating on her.
Dennis McKinley may have popped the question to Porsha Williams again, during the Jan. 12 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the only thing we’ll be talking about for weeks is come is the huge cast blowout that finally revealed the identity of the “snake” in the group. After Dennis proposed and Porsha said yes, the ladies congregated to Marlo‘s hotel room, where Kenya, Kandi and Porsha demanded to know who was responsible for the recording of Cynthia. But before they even got that answer, things became so heated that Cynthia and Marlo nearly got into a physical altercation. Then, when NeNe entered the room (with her breast hanging out of her outfit), it was basically revealed that Yovanna was the one who obtained an “audio” of Cynthia (whatever that means) saying negative things about NeNe.
Unfortunately for everyone, the investigation spun out of control before anyone could learn what Cynthia actually said — or if she even said anything at all. Yovanna had called all the ladies “fake”, and dissed Dennis as a “snake” who likes to sleep with animals, so they basically chased her out of the room before anyone could learn anymore details. Kenya and Porsha felt as though they didn’t need to know what was said — what was important to them was knowing that Yovanna was the one who allegedly recorded Cynthia. And because of it, they no longer wanted her to be a part of the group — ever again.
