‘RHOA’: NeNe & Kenya Nearly Brawl After After The Ladies Learn Yovanna Is 100% That Snake

NeNe and Kenya’s fight got so bad during the Jan. 12 episode of ‘RHOA’ that it had to be broken up by security. Plus, the ladies learned Tanya’s man might be cheating on her.

Dennis McKinley may have popped the question to Porsha Williams again, during the Jan. 12 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the only thing we’ll be talking about for weeks is come is the huge cast blowout that finally revealed the identity of the “snake” in the group. After Dennis proposed and Porsha said yes, the ladies congregated to Marlo‘s hotel room, where Kenya, Kandi and Porsha demanded to know who was responsible for the recording of Cynthia. But before they even got that answer, things became so heated that Cynthia and Marlo nearly got into a physical altercation. Then, when NeNe entered the room (with her breast hanging out of her outfit), it was basically revealed that Yovanna was the one who obtained an “audio” of Cynthia (whatever that means) saying negative things about NeNe.

Unfortunately for everyone, the investigation spun out of control before anyone could learn what Cynthia actually said — or if she even said anything at all. Yovanna had called all the ladies “fake”, and dissed Dennis as a “snake” who likes to sleep with animals, so they basically chased her out of the room before anyone could learn anymore details. Kenya and Porsha felt as though they didn’t need to know what was said — what was important to them was knowing that Yovanna was the one who allegedly recorded Cynthia. And because of it, they no longer wanted her to be a part of the group — ever again.

So before the Toronto Carnival even started, NeNe and Yovanna left Canada and headed home to Atlanta. And despite all the drama, the other ladies still had fun twerking on the streets of Toronto in nothing but skimpy outfits with peacock feathers. Then, when they met up later that night for a dinner together, Kenya cryptically asked everyone if they’d want to know if their man was cheating on them. Most of the ladies said yes, but some said they’d only want to know if there was some sort of solid proof behind the accusation.

Kenya didn’t actually take the conversation further than that, but in a flashback it was revealed that Tanya‘s man Paul may be cheating on her with a woman who works at a bakery. So it was pretty clear that Kenya was trying to figure out whether or not Tanya would want to know if her man was cheating on her. And based upon that fact that she’d said she’d be “broken up” if something like that happened to her, we hope it’s not true.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.