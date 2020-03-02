NeNe Leakes Reveals Where She Stands With Wendy Williams After Pal Said She Was Quitting ‘RHOA’

During her appearance on ‘What What Happens Live,’ NeNe Leakes revealed the status of her friendship with daytime talk show host Wendy Williams after Wendy claimed that NeNe could be leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta.’

Fans finally know if everything is good between NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams. While attending the March 1 taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, 52, revealed how close she and Wendy are after The Wendy Williams Show host, 55, claimed in January that NeNe was ready to leave RHOA. “NeNe, are things still good between you and Wendy Williams after she announced that you were quitting the show?” Host Andy Cohen read from a fan. Without hesitation, NeNe was more than ready to address the issue.

“Me and Wendy and Marlo [Hampton] went [out] together today we shopped and had lunch, honey,” NeNe shared with viewers. Furthermore, NeNe shared with Andy that she, “ate lunch with you then I turned around and ate lunch with them,” referring to Marlo and Wendy. NeNe even documented her outing with Wendy on her Instagram story from March 1. In the quick clip, NeNe and Wendy looked so content and glamorous in the back of an SUV as they went out on their day together — both wearing sunglasses and goofing around as only two good friends could!

The pair’s apparent reconciliation comes after the Jan. 21 episode of Wendy’s daytime talk show, in which Wendy revealed to guest Jerry O’Connell, “I looked at my phone in between commercials and NeNe texted, ‘I’m quitting [RHOA],’ at 9:08 this morning.” The conversation grew quite emotional, as Wendy further revealed, “I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her — she’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

Naturally, the whole situation didn’t sit well with NeNe. The reality TV star took to Twitter the following day, on Jan. 22, and vented that “Private conversations should be left in private! What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days.” While the tweet didn’t call out Wendy specifically, the timing and vague details added to up to fans believing it was about NeNe’s close pal and confidant.

But now, well over a month after the whole misunderstanding, it seems as though if there was at all a rift between the two it has easily been repaired. NeNe has been a frequent guest on Wendy’s show for quite some time, and the daytime host has always championed NeNe on RHOA. With the reality TV series’ reunion special just around the corner, fans cannot wait to see how Wendy will support NeNe and what drama will ensue next!