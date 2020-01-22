Nene Leakes Calls Out Wendy Williams For Revealing ‘Private Vent’ About ‘RHOA’: Angry Tweet

Does Wendy Williams have some explaining to do? NeNe Leakes seemed to imply in a tweet on Jan. 22, that the host exposed a private conversation they had about her future on ‘RHOA.’ One day prior, Wendy said that NeNe told her she was quitting ‘RHOA.’



Wendy Williams and NeNe Leakes are supposed to be “girlfriends,” but NeNe appears to be questioning their friendship. The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran, 52, seemingly responded to buzz that she’s quitting the show — a rumor that the host, 55, started during her morning talk show on Tuesday.

“Private conversations should be left in private! What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days,” NeNe wrote on Twitter on January 22. While she did not name Wendy, fans believe that NeNe’s tweet was a direct response to the host.

Rumors that NeNe is quitting the hit Bravo franchise, which she helped launch in its 2008 inception, began after Wendy told Jerry O’Connell about a text she received from NeNe. “I looked at my phone in between commercials and NeNe texted, ‘I’m quitting [RHOA],’ at 9:08 this morning,” Wendy told Jerry, who was a guest on her talk show on Tuesday. They had already been discussing RHOA when Wendy brought up the text.

Wendy never elaborated on the apparent text NeNe had sent. However, she continued to tease more drama about the reality star, and claimed NeNe has a big secret to tell.

“I’ve got to say something, but I’m not going to say a whole lot. I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her — she’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders,” Wendy told Jerry, who became concerned about NeNe and asked if she was in good health. Wendy confirmed the “secret” had nothing to do with NeNe’s health.

Despite dropping a trail of cryptic breadcrumbs, Wendy wouldn’t disclose more information about NeNe’s alleged secret.

“Listen, I’m not going to say it, she’s gotta say it. In my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life,” Wendy continued, later noting, “When she shared it [the secret] with me, I cried with her.”

Just a few hours after Wendy chatted with Jerry, NeNe shared a cryptic post to Instagram, writing, “WHO SAID DAT!?!?!,” in the caption of a closeup photo of her looking down.

While the rumor mill continues, there has been no confirmation that NeNe is leaving RHOA. Fans may recall that Wendy and NeNe ended their years-long feud last September, after Wendy reached out to NeNe following her divorce from Kevin Hunter Sr.