Macklemore Looks Totally Unrecognizable With New Mustache & Curly Hair — See Before & After Pics

Macklemore, is that you? The rapper recently debuted a drastic ‘quarantine glow-up’ that has fans comparing him to actor David Spade… even David Spade!

With the shutdown of salons due to COVID-19, quarantine forced most of us to go back to our natural roots. And, that’s exactly what happened to Macklemore, who showed off his natural, brown curls in a new selfie on Instagram. The rapper, 37, unveiled a complete quarantine makeover on September 20, which included voluminous curly hair, a curved mustache and an accompanying goatee.

“Oh you didn’t think I was gonna hit the glow up during Covid? Tag someone that didn’t know I had natural curls and enter in a chance to win my secret recipe for the perfect dangles,” Macklemore captioned his post. The “Glorious” crooner sported a sly grin while he posed shirtless.

Many fans in the comments expressed that Macklemore’s new look resembles actor David Spade. And, the actor, himself agreed happened to agree. “When did i get that tattoo?,” David wrote in the comments, referencing Macklemore’s chest ink — a scorpion and cowboy figure.

Fans of Macklemore will know that the rapper’s new, long do’ and supporting facial hair are a far cry from his usual short hair and shaved face. Just last year, he was walking red carpets and attending events with the sides of his head shaved, with his tiny, dirty brown hairs gelled down to his scalp. While Macklemore has sported subtle facial hair in the past, it’s nothing compared to his new mustache and goatee.

He joins a slew of stars who’ve debuted major hair makeovers during quarantine, including Hilary Duff, Ariel Winter, and most recently, Taylor Swift. Fans can’t stop raving over the “Betty” singer’s new whispy bangs, which she debuted on Instagram on September 22, while encouraging others to register to vote!