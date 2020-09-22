Sofia Richie Sends Love To Big Sis Nicole On 39th Birthday With Rare Pic Together: ‘My Soulmate’

Sofia Richie sent her big sister and ‘soulmate,’ Nicole Richie, so much love and happiness on her 39th birthday. The model posted the most adorable photo on IG to celebrate.

Nicole Richie was showered with sisterly love on her 39th birthday! Little sis Sofia Richie, 22, praised the Making the Cut star with an Instagram Story post on her big day, September 21, sharing a rare non-professional photo of herself and Nicole together. Sofia captioned the sweet selfie, “Happy birthday to my sis / soulmate / best friend. I love you too much! @nicolerichie”.

Sofia’s photo of herself and Nicole was downright adorable. She took the mirror selfie somewhere outside and gorgeous, where they posed together on an ottoman. The sisters even coordinated their outfits for the photo sesh, wearing tank tops and bottoms with wild prints. Both Nicole and Sofia also wore their hair slicked back into ponytails, and appeared to go makeup-free. So pretty!

The sisters have a beyond tight bond, even if they don’t pose for photos together that frequently. In fact, they may even be closer now that Sofia has broken up with her longtime boyfriend, Scott Disick. As HollywoodLife previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Nicole really didn’t like that they were dating very much.

“Nicole was concerned when Scott and Sofia first started dating, but she didn’t really think they would last or become as serious as they have,” an insider told HollywoodLife previously. “Nicole knows how mature Sofia is and that she can handle herself like an adult, but at the same time she’s also her baby sister and sees her as so young with a bright future ahead of her.”