Summer isn’t over for Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles. The gymnast shared a new snap in a bright green two-piece swimsuit, despite the cooler Fall weather.

Simone Biles has stunned in a barely-there green bikini amid the September chill. The decorated athlete shared her latest snap on September 20, rocking a neon green two-piece swimsuit with a halter-style top, and string bikini bottoms. “{insert caption later},” she ironically captioned the pic, in which she pulled her brunette tresses up into a top knot. The gymnast posed with her hip to one side and offered the camera a pouty smile as she rocked dark shades.

Her famous friends were quick to jump into the comments section. Cheer star Gabi Butler wrote, “THE WAY YOU BODIED THIS,” while actress Madison Pettis commented, “Yasssss.” Simone isn’t the only celeb making the most of the last days of summer by rocking bikinis. “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker Dua Lipa showed off her toned figure in a bright orange bikini on September 10, giving us serious summer energy in the fall.

Some of our other favorite A-listers have also been stunning in swimsuits amid the chilly weather, including bikini queens Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin. Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara also proved summer isn’t over when she sizzled in two different one-piece swimsuits over Labor Day Weekend. She wore a white strapless swimsuit with a large black belt, which highlighted her hourglass figure. She accessorized with a white necklace, clear shades from her Sofia Vergara X Foster Grant sunglass collection, and opted for a bright red lip.

Keeping the black and white theme going, Khloe Kardashian shared a snap with her 2-year-old daughter True Thompson on September 1. The mother-daughter duo were matching in zebra-print bikinis, while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. While little True wore a swimsuit by PQ Swim, her mom sported a sultry two-piece by Onia. Scroll through our gallery above to see more pics of your favorite celebs rocking bikinis!