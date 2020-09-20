Kylie Jenner Asks Her Glam Squad To ‘Stop Fighting’ During Hilarious Video: ‘So Unprofessional’

Kylie Jenner had some fun with her hair stylist Jesus Guerrero & go-to makeup guru Ariel Tejada, confessing she wants them all ‘to herself’!

Kylie Jenner, 23, couldn’t help but take a jab at her glam squad! While getting done up for dinner, her make-up artist Ariel Tejada appeared to get into a discussion with hairstylist Jesus Guerrero about what the cosmetics mogul does “on her own.” Kylie then interjected, “Can you guys stop fighting?” while Ariel continued to use a sponge to blend in her makeup. “My glam team is so unprofessional. Don’t hire them!” she then joked.

“That’s what she wants!” one of them added in the background, as Kylie broke out into giggles and confessed, “I want them to myself!” We don’t blame her, especially given how incredibly amazing they make her look. As always, the Kylie Skin founder stunned as she showed off her flawless in-progress makeup, opting to keep her honey highlighted hair into a sleek ponytail. She gave off serious Kris Jenner vibes as she stayed cozy in a silk Versace robe worth $1,325 — there’s nothing like a little at-home luxury.

Later on her Instagram story, Kylie revealed her sexy makeup look featuring a neon yellow eyeliner layered over a black winged line! She rocked a black t-shirt with layered gold necklaces, accessorizing with several earrings (possibly from the Jenny Bird collection she posted earlier in the day). While she didn’t tag a location, Kylie appeared to enjoy dinner at celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22. While eating a bowl of spaghetti, Stassie wrote, “@theniceguyla I love you” over a video posted to her own Instagram story.

Ariel — who Kylie originally met via Instagram DM in 2015 — also appeared to join the glam ladies for a night out! “Dinner with my favorite girl @kyliejenner,” Ariel wrote over a video of Kylie sitting outdoors at the restaurant. “I love this b—-…one of a kind. My OG. My life. My #1. My Muse. Never forget,” he added over another video of Kylie showing off her incredibly flawless look, including her signature matte nude lip.